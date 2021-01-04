The One Show's Jermaine Jenas' mansion has to be seen to be believed The footballer is currently co-hosting The One Show with Alex Jones

Jermaine Jenas is currently co-hosting BBC's The One Show alongside Alex Jones, as one of a rotating cast of co-presenters. He has since proven his presenting credentials, while his hardworking nature as a footballer has afforded him one of the most incredible celebrity homes of all time.

He lives in Hertfordshire with his wife and their two children Geneva and Olivia (he also has an older daughter from a previous relationship, Sancha). Take a look at their property…

Jermaine Jenas' hallway

WATCH: Jermaine Jenas shares video tour inside mindblowing hallway

When Jermaine took up homeschooling his children during the coronavirus pandemic, he filmed a video showing the jaw-dropping entrance hall. It's built with white vaulted ceilings with skylights and white walls. As he walks through the home, an enormous chandelier is visible in the background, as well as a black bannister lining the staircase.

The clip ends on what seems to be another reception room in the home, featuring a fringed lampshade and a large portrait painting of Jermaine's wife on one wall.

Jermaine Jenas' living room

Jermaine's living room follows a black, white and grey colour scheme. Furniture includes a velvet grey sofa with colour coordinating cushions, a large black and silver coffee table with a glass top, and a silver lamp with a white shade at one side. Jermaine has added a tile-effect rug to the floor, on top of black wooden flooring, in keeping with black double doors.

Jermaine Jenas' kitchen

Jermaine's kitchen sticks to the muted colour theme that runs throughout the property. It has glossy white flooring and white marble walls, alongside black and grey wooden kitchen cupboards. A large island unit with a white marble worktop and white leather stools sits in the middle of the space. A large skylight offers plenty of natural light.

Jermaine Jenas' garden

Besides a spacious lawn area, Jermaine has a patio area with cream tiles that run into a staircase leading to the main building. A grey circular day bed with a cover and cushions offers an inviting seating area.

