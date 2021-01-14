We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have three children together: Buzz, six, Buddy, four and Max, two, and Tom has revealed where the couple have been homeschooling their eldest boys during lockdown 3.0.

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher's son has the sweetest reaction to her I'm A Celebrity win

The McFly star took to Instagram with a photo, showing that they have invested in two desks with stands for books, and even handy lamps with adjustable arms. At the side, there is an additional kid-sized desk with clipboards and papers, as well as a wicker basket with dividers where Tom and Gio have been storing papers. The room itself is decorated with kid-friendly green printed wallpaper, while there is plenty of natural light from windows on every wall, and shutters for when shade is required.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have created a home classroom

Tom captioned the image: "The new classroom," and added hash tags for homeschool, homeschooling, parenting and kids. Giovanna was also seen smiling in the photo, as she took on the role of teacher.

Fans were impressed by the transformation, and several were particularly interested in the childrens' desks. One wrote, "Those desks are amazing! Where are they from please?" while another added, "Where did you get the desks from if you don't mind me asking? Great set up!"

Handily, other followers were quick to direct those asking and explained: "Type kids adjustable desk and they are on eBay for £100," while another suggested looking on Amazon.

Children's desk, £99.50,

Sure enough, Amazon has almost the exact same design that Tom and Giovanna have purchased, complete with a tilted desktop, pull out drawer and book stand for £99.50.

Tom and Gio have also unveiled other areas of their family home. Much like the makeshift classroom, it's full of character, including bold green kitchen cupboards, neon signs and even a jukebox. Giovanna also has her very own home office for working, which she has designed with a pastel colour palette.

