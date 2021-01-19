Prince Charles and Princess Anne's former holiday home is every child's dream The Prince of Wales and Princess Royal received it as a gift

Prince Charles and Princess Anne were gifted a child-sized caravan by The Caravan Club in 1955. According to the Royal Collection Trust, the specially designed Rollalong caravan was 2.72 metres long, 1.35 metres wide and 1.80 metres tall, making for the perfect size for a young Charles and Anne to enjoy the makeshift home.

It is believed that their father, the Duke of Edinburgh, would pull the children around in the caravan on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, using an old Hillman Husky which it was fitted to via a towbar.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne's caravan was included in a royal exhibition

The classic design was painted half yellow and half cream, while the interiors featured wooden panelled walls, brown carpets and cream and blue tartan curtains. It came complete with its own water, gas and electricity supply, a kitchen, a miniature tea set and a complete collection of Beatrix Potter books for the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal to read at their leisure.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne as children

In 2007, it was refurbished and restored by its original manufacturer during The Caravan Club's Centenary year, after which time it was put on display at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu. It returned to Buckingham Palace, where it stayed while under Charles and Anne's ownership, for an exhibition exploring royal childhood in 2014, and it has been kept there since. Once it arrived safely in London, it was airlifted via a crane to keep it as safe as possible.

The caravan was transported into Buckingham Palace via crane

Now, Prince Charles and Princess Anne have more holiday homes than we can keep count of. Prince Charles' endless property portfolio includes houses in Transylvania, Wales and Scotland, Gloucestershire and London, while Princess Anne's home is part of its very own estate, Gatcombe Park. The siblings also have the Queen's incredible properties to visit should they wish, including Balmoral in Scotland and the Sandringham Estate.

