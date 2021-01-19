﻿
Rochelle Humes gives daughter's bedroom Beverly Hills makeover

The famous mum revealed all on Instagram

Aisha Nozari

Rochelle Humes has revealed that she's giving her seven-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai's bedroom a makeover, and Beverly Hills is the theme.

The famous mum shared her plans on Instagram on Tuesday, even uploading a clip of a chic flamingo lamp that she'd bought for the space.

Showing off the light, Rochelle explained: "This just arrived to go with Alaia's new Beverly Hills vibe bedroom. These little bedside lamps, how cute are they?"

WATCH: Rochelle Humes candidly talks about breastfeeding

Rochelle added that she intended to get a different lampshade, as the one she was sent wasn't the right colour.

Rochelle showed off the lamp on social media 

"The shade isn't the right colour pink, so I'm going to get a new shade, maybe in the green or something. But these are only from Matalan, so I thought I'd share these."

Unfortunately, Rochelle's lamp is currently sold out on Matalan's site, however, Lamp and Light's 'Art Deco Table Lamp' is practically identical, and currently down from £50.95 to £45.95 in the sale!

Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes live in Essex with their three children, Alaia-Mai, Valentina, three, and baby Blake, who was born in October. 

flamingo-lamp-

Art Deco Table Lamp, £45.95, Lamp and Light

BUY NOW

The famous couple occasionally share glimpses inside their beautiful home, and the luxurious mansion is truly something to behold.

The property has a spacious hallway with parquet flooring and a light white colour scheme, and Rochelle and Marvin even shared a peek inside their living room when they filmed together at home in July. 

The room has a neutral colour scheme, with cream carpets and walls, featuring cushioned detailing on either side of the windows and fireplace.

The couple have a huge kitchen and dining room, which is fitted with white wooden cabinets and a large marble-topped island in the centre. They also have spotlights, and three spherical glass lampshades.

