Prince Harry & William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor's vintage home is a dream See inside the home she shares with her sister Marina, as well as their family house

Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin Lady Amelia Windsor lives in Notting Hill with her sister Marina, but the siblings also have their family home in Cambridge, where they stayed during the first coronavirus lockdown period. Amelia often shares photos inside the two on social media, and it's safe to say they are both stunning...

SEE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home is a fairytale

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor's incredible style file

Lady Amelia Windsor's London home

The bedroom

In 2018, Lady Amelia Windsor revealed her bedroom in a post on Instagram Stories. It features light pink walls and a vintage gold mirror where Amelia has stuck various Polaroid photos of herself with friends and family.

MORE: 7 royal bedrooms that reveal more about their occupants than ever

The living room

In an interview with House & Garden, Lady Amelia Windsor said, "The sitting room is my favourite part of the flat by far. Whenever I'm at home, you'll find me there listening to Radio 4 or 6 music with a cup of coffee." It's decorated with muted cream walls and carpet, and has various paintings hanging on the walls. Amelia has added character with a printed rug and cushions, coloured vases and an open bookcase.

Amelia also keeps several house plants in the living room.

The terrace

Amelia and her sister have their very own outdoor terrace, which they often use for al fresco dining. It has classic orange tiles on the floor, and they have dressed the dining table with a floral tablecloth.

The kitchen

Amelia's home exudes a retro feel, which she previously told House & Garden was a reflection of her affinity for collectables. "We have things that we've collected over the years and beautiful trinkets alongside treasures which I've found in Portobello and Golbourne markets." Her kitchen features various hand painted plates on the walls which she found during a trip to Italy, as well as a traditional black AGA oven.

RELATED: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's temporary LA home owned by Tyler Perry

Lady Amelia Windsor's family home

The living room

The living room at Amelia's family home has a classic theme with white walls and wooden flooring, and a white radiator cover.

The conservatory

The neutral aesthetic continues in the family's conservatory, where the exposed brick walls have been painted white, and there is a large mirror hanging in a cream frame on one wall. There are also various green plants inside the space.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.