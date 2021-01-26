Inside Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion cast's homes: Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Wayne Lineker, more Sophie Hermann and Tom Zanetti have impressive houses, too

Celebs Go Dating is back with new series, Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion. For the first time, the stars and their potential love matches will bed down in the same home, which got us thinking about their own properties. From Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry to Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, here's where they live.

SEE: The most incredible homes seen during lockdown revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity homes before and after fame unveiled

Chloe Ferry's home

Reality star Chloe Ferry moved into a new home in Newcastle in February 2020, after splitting from ex Sam Gowland. Her dressing room is designed with white marble flooring, white walls and mirrored wardrobes. She has added mirrored furniture and a pink leather button-back stool in the middle.

MORE: 45 of the most stunning celebrity living rooms

Chloe has her very own home bar, complete with an island with a black worktop, and shelves to showcase her favourite tipples. There is also a flatscreen TV mounted upon the wall.

RELATED: 11 celebrities with epic home bars

Curtis Pritchard's home

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard and his brother and former Strictly pro AJ live together in London, and the pair have shared several photos. The kitchen is fitted with light grey cabinets with under-cupboard lighting and grey worktops, and is open plan alongside a dining area.

The living room is furnished with a large grey velvet corner sofa, and a variety of patterned and printed cushions.

Wayne Lineker's home

Wayne Lineker appears to split his time between homes in Canary Wharf, London, and Ibiza, and he has shared several glimpses inside the former. The living room has a monochrome colour scheme with light grey walls, grey furniture and black accents seen in a coffee table and the window frames. There is also a balcony as seen behind Wayne.

Wayne's hallway follows a similar theme, with a black and grey stair runner and checkerboard flooring.

Karim Zeroual

Strictly contestant Karim Zeroual lives in London. He tends to keep his home as private as possible, but offered a rare glimpse of the kitchen on his sister's birthday. It features wooden cupboards with silver handles, and dark grey worktops.

Kimberly Hart Simpson's home

Coronation Street actress Kimberly Hart Simpson often shares photos taken inside her home on social media. Her living room is designed with grey, white and black colouring, including a light grey button-back sofa and grey zebra-print walls. There is also a retro stereo system and purple lava lamp on one side.

Kimberly's bedroom has cream carpets, walls and wardrobes. A leopard-print sofa with a metallic base is seen in one corner.

Sophie Hermann's home

Made In Chelsea star Sophie keeps her home tightly under wraps, but she did offer fans a look at one area of her home in a photo showing yellow printed wallpaper, a wooden glass-topped console table and a black lamp with a gold and stone base.

Tom Zanetti's home

DJ Tom Zanetti's home is in Leeds. He spends a lot of time travelling meaning that he seldom shares photos taken at the property, but he did recently unveil the exterior, complete with a large driveway for his cars.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.