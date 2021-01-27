Olly Alexander's London apartment is a millennial's dream It's a Sin star Olly lives alone in the capital

The Channel 4 drama It's A Sin has already been hailed a masterpiece, and one of the stars of the show is Olly Alexander, who plays Ritchie. He currently lives alone in London, and his apartment is the epitome of cool.

During a video posted to his Instagram feed, Olly showed off his stylish living space. A large plant could be seen behind the singing star – a must-have for any millennial pad!

The actor also has a brick feature wall, decorated with photo frames, adding to the retro feel of the space.

Olly Alexander has a large living room with statement brick wall

In a video clip of the star hula hooping (his favourite exercise) he revealed the other corner of his ultra-cool living quarters. As well as parquet wood flooring, the actor has a wooden bookcase that's brimming with literature. The apartment also features very high ceilings and minimalist white doors.

Olly sometimes exercises in his living room

While showing a delivery man into his home during a Jean Paul Gaultier ad, Olly inadvertently revealed the wooden front door to his modern apartment.

Olly lives alone in an apartment in London

Olly's hula hooping regime also takes place in his bedroom – which is very chic indeed. The space has been painted entirely in a midnight blue shade – which includes the walls, ceilings and wardrobes. The star also revealed a retro wooden chair and a speaker when he filmed inside his room.

Olly's bedroom has been painted midnight blue

While speaking to Gloucestershire Live, Olly revealed that lockdown has been tough because of living in a flat: "I live alone and I don't have any outside space and I really love to be outside but we are all in the same boat." But he did admit that the positive side of the pandemic has been getting to know his neighbours. Imagine living next door to Olly!

