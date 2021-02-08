Princess Anne's fans notice key feature in new home photo – did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence released a rare photo from inside their home at Gatcombe Park this weekend, and fans noticed a previously unseen feature: a booster cushion.

"She's sitting on a cushion," one wrote, while another added, "I noticed the cushion as well! So much to love about this picture!"

The Princess Royal was seen sitting on the pillow as the couple watched rugby on their TV, and we can't help but feel like it could make the world of difference amid the current lockdown.

Princess Anne's living room

Not least are we spending more time sitting down indoors than ever before, but the temperature has plummeted to what we can only describe as Baltic, and we're keen to make our homes as cosy as possible.

Handily then, we've found a deadringer for Princess Anne's buy from eBay for just £8.99. We can't be sure whether it's the exact same as the Princess Royal's, but from its square shape to its quilted finish and cream hue, it is practically identical. It also comes in various different shades including red, green, brown, blue, lime green, burgundy and dark beige.

Cushion, £8.99,

Amazon also has a whole host of other, brighter shades for those after a bolder style.

Cushion, £9.49,

As for other details of the room, the image showed that Princess Anne and Sir Timothy have a red floral sofa and a matching armchair, and a collection of dark oak furniture including an exposed bookshelf, a TV unit, a side table, and an additional display glass-front display unit.

It has been painted lime green and fitted with cream carpets, while the couple has added a patterned rug.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne appears from surprisingly bold living room

The Princess Royal has previously made several virtual appearances from the room since the pandemic began, but has only ever offered a glimpse of the walls as she sat in front of the window. In keeping with the colour scheme, her videos reveal that it also has lime green curtains.

