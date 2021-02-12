First Lady Jill Biden transforms the White House for Valentine's Day - see incredible photos She sent a message of love

Jill Biden is bringing some love to the White House just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The First Lady of the United States sent an adoring message to her fans - and the country - by transforming her new home with some unbelievable decorations.

Jill covered the impressive lawn at their home with a series of giant hearts with words she felt we should remember as 14 February approaches.

President Joe Biden’s wife shared photos of her heartfelt project on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Healing, Courage, Love, Compassion, Gratitude, Peace, Amor, Strength, Kindness, Family, Unity. Love Jill."

Each heart-shaped board had one of these words written on them and Jill was also seen in a photo signing one with a paintbrush.

Jill made a statement with Valentine's artwork on the lawn of the White House

Fans adored her sentiment and commented: "Yes. Because Lady fulfills her duties with love and class," while another said: "I couldn't love this more," and a third added: "We love you Jill."

Joe and Jill were also photographed on the grounds in front of the signs, wearing their masks.

Jill was pictured signing the 'healing' heart

She recently gave fans a very rare glimpse inside the family living room at the White House in a video she posted on social media.

Jill featured in the video with her beloved rescue dogs Champ and Major, to encourage everyone to wear a mask while outside – even when walking a dog – in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jill wanted the nation to feel the love

In the footage, Jill sat on a cream chair in front of a roaring fire, giving the room a cosy feel. She later got down on the floor to play with Champ and Major inside the huge living space.

Joe and Jill moved into the iconic building on 20 January after Joe was sworn in as president on inauguration day, along with his Vice President Kamala Harris.

