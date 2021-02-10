Kate Hudson's adorable daughter Rani has an urgent message for fellow toddlers Whether Rani is featured with mom, or grandma Goldie Hawn - she always steals the show

Kate Hudson's adorable daughter Rani steals the spotlight from her super-famous mom every time she is featured.

The Almost Famous actress took to Instagram to share videos of her youngest child, who was explaining the importance of hygiene, in her own words, that her fellow toddlers can understand.

Kate captioned the video: "Rani has a very important message for toddlers this AM ;) She also clearly has the family gene of making up songs for EVERYTHING."

WATCH: Kate Hudson's adorable daughter Rani has a message for her fellow toddlers

In the video an adorable Rani is singing: "I have my brush, I want to brush my teeth, it's very important to brush my teeth. I brush my teeth now, more!"

It was apparently a big tooth hygiene day for little Rani, who was also featured in a video on Instagram stories telling her mom: "I want to go up to this [the kitchen counter where her toothbrush is]… I'm brushing my teeth. It's very important."

Kate Hudson's daughter Rani showed fellow toddlers the importance of brushing your teeth

Kate's daughter really is the star of the show on her mother's social media.

On Monday morning, following the Super Bowl on Sunday, Kate shared a hilarious snap of her daughter looking a bit disheveled.

"And how’s your Monday post Super Bowl..." the mother-of three captioned her snap, and it didn't take long for her famous friends to post messages in the comment section.

"She's wearing my hair do," joked Sharon Stone, while Octavia Spencer noted: "She's so squeezable!"

Kate's fans couldn't resist replying to her post, either. "I am pretty sure this is how all us Chiefs fans feel today!" said one, in reference to Sunday' Super Bowl result. "She sure is your mini-me," added another, with a third noting: "She's so adorable."

Post Super Bowl feels

It's not the first time this month that the actress has given her fans a glimpse into her morning routine with her young daughter.

She also shared a video on Instagram that showed herself and Rani dancing, humming, and singing while they munched on their food in their kitchen.

