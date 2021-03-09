Zoe Ball shares incredible before and after garden photos as fans react The Strictly: It Takes Two star lives in East Sussex

Zoe Ball amazed fans after sharing some incredible before and after photos of her garden on Monday.

The Strictly: It Takes Two host has completely transformed her potting shed from a messy space into an organised haven that Marie Kondo would be proud of.

Sharing the 'before' photo, Zoe's shed looked cluttered with her gardening tools stacked on benches and shelving units.

However, the 'after' photo revealed a much tidier space, with tools now hanging on the wall, bags of fertiliser neatly stacked and a large wooden 'Love' sign hanging just below the windowed ceiling.

Zoe also revealed that she had been busy digging a vegetable patch, which she will fill with tomatoes, beetroot, carrots, pumpkins and potatoes.

Captioning the snaps, Zoe wrote: "That was a Barbara Goode Day. Potting shed sorted, veg patch dug. Living the goddamn dream."

Zoe's potting shed was cluttered and messy before

Her fans were seriously impressed with her efforts, with one commenting: "What a fabulous potting shed!" A second wrote: "Wow! Looks amazing, I'm very jealous." A third added: "I love how neat and tidy your shed is!"

Zoe's garden has become her pride of joy during lockdown, and she regularly shares glimpses at her pretty surroundings.

Zoe shared her proud 'after' photo on Instagram

The garden appears to be the perfect place to relax, with numerous potted plants and trees scattered around, and other climbing plants that are growing up the surrounding walls.

Zoe moved to the picturesque £970,000 property in Ditchling, East Sussex, in February 2018, relocating from her "party pad" on the Brighton beachfront, which was two doors away from her former husband, DJ Fatboy Slim.

Speaking on her Radio 2 show following her move, Zoe said: "Thank you to my new neighbours. I have been inundated with cards and flowers from people, which is so lovely."

