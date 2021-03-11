Rosamund Pike's shock home confession leaves fans in hysterics Rosamund is currently living in Prague with her family

Golden Globe winner Rosamund Pike is currently living in Prague with her partner Robie Uniacke and their children Solo and Atom. The star made a shock confession on The Ellen Show, revealing that she buries all of her prestigious awards in her backyard.

Ellen DeGeneres shared part of the interview to her Instagram page, where she asks candidly: "Is that a true thing or a rumour?" and the actress then admitted she finds it awkward to have them out on display in her home, so her solution is to "bury them in the garden with a little bit showing up".

The comments section of the clip was inundated with laughing emojis and fans hailing her "hilarious", while a few did express they thought the habit was "rather strange" and "weird".

Some followers even expressed their concern for her unconventional ritual, with one writing: "Or have a thief digging in your yard," referring to the fact she has now exposed where exactly her prized possessions are located.

Rosamund Pike gets quizzed by Ellen DeGeneres about her unusual habit

The family originally relocated for the actress to film The Wheel of Time, and have stayed during the global pandemic. They used to live in a Georgian home in London, and in previous interviews the star has opened up about her love for interior design and restoration.

Rosamund appeared from a hotel when she virtually collected a Golden Globe

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Rosamund opened up about the renovations at her terraced home in the UK capital in 2017. She revealed: "Even before I did the inside, I restored the outside of it because I felt the love of the building was very important. I did the façade and really explored the techniques that would have been used during that period."

Rosamund lives with partner Robie Uniacke and their children

More recently, the star spoke to Vogue about her new life in Europe, since the family relocated in 2019, and she explained: "We've enjoyed exploring Prague in its emptiness. That's also been upsetting because so many businesses have struggled, but the city itself is still magical."

It is unknown whether the family will make the move back to the UK one day, but Rosamund does have ties here, having been born in West London, raised in Bristol, and educated at Oxford University.

