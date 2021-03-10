Katherine Jenkins unveils striking pink addition to home with husband Andrew and children The operatic star lives in London with her family

Katherine Jenkins shares her London home with her husband Andrew Levitas and their children Aaliyah and Xander, and while she has shown off lots of its interior during the pandemic, she has recently revealed a brand new addition to the front of her house – a stunning wreath!

The star proudly uploaded a photograph to her Instagram stories to unveil the beautiful new floral display hanging on her front door, as she tagged the brand Katie Loxton to thank them for the incredible piece.

It has become a recent trend for celebrities to embrace wreaths outside of the festive season, choosing to adorn their doors with summer blooms, autumnal creations – or even special ones for Valentine's Day.

Katherine's chic black front door not only has the elegant flowers to add a touch of class, but above the wooden door itself, there is an arch window, creating a grand entrance for the family.

Katherine's door now has a lovely rose wreath

This is just a taste of the decadence that's yet to come, as inside the singer has curated the most wonderful home with luxury furnishings and regal touches. The pink front door display is quite a departure from the star's usual pared-back colour choices, and her residence includes lots of cream and elegant golds.

The singer's home is jaw-dropping

One of Katherine's living spaces is fit for royalty, with gold picture frames, a grand piano, and very impressive vaulted ceilings. There is also a huge arched mirror on the wall and from the picture, fans can clearly observe the corner of a large traditional fireplace.

The star loves to spend time in the kitchen

Her cooking space, however, is a little more modern with chic black worktops and contemporary patio doors. Speaking to HELLO! in 2017, Katherine said her kitchen is her favourite room in the house – and we can see why! The mum-of-two must enjoy sitting at the breakfast bar soaking in the idyllic view of the garden.

