TikTok home interior trends you'll be seeing everywhere in 2021

You may usually go to Instagram or Pinterest for your home renovation inspiration, but the cool kids are getting all of their ideas from TikTok. A new study by GoCompare Home has revealed the most influential TikTok interior trends of 2021, judging by the most hashtags, and here are the top 10 themes you’ll be crushing on this year.

1. Cottagecore

Your first question may well be, what exactly is cottagecore? Well, it's a romantic take on nostalgic countryside chic – think wooden beams, exposed brick and twee décor.

Country charm is very trendy right now

2. Mid Century modern

An American-inspired trend which includes structured furniture, geometric shapes and a generous air of Mad Men chic.

One of the signature pieces that will nod to the look is a laid-back low chair:

Yellow chair, £449, John Lewis

3. Dried flowers

Fresh flowers are lovely, but dried blooms are oh-so cool. From pretty pampas grass in a modern milk jug to a colourful dried bouquet to double up as a table centrepiece, we love it all.

Dried flowers are an easy way to update your home

4. Wall Panelling

A clever way to give a plain room a decadent update is with chic wood panelling. And the good news is, this look can be achieved on a budget with some MDF and a little (read: a lot) of patience.

Panelling has taken the interiors world by storm

5. Green walls

Think of it like bringing the outside in, painting your walls green will breathe life into your living space.

6. Pink bathrooms

The retro pastel suites of yesteryear are making a comeback. But if you’re not ready to embrace such a bold move in the bathroom, you could opt for a subtle shade in your tiles or add pretty pink accessories to nod to the trend.

Add a pop of colour with a cute bathmat:

Pink bathmat, £11.99, Amazon

7. Japandi

If Scandinavian cool was right up your street, then you'll fall head over heels for Japanese minimalism. It has the clean lines and contemporary feel of Nordic chic, but with Japan's adoration for nature and natural materials.

8. Dark kitchens

Light and airy white kitchens may be classic, but dark kitchens are the future. It takes a bold homeowner to take the plunge, but the risk provides such an Instagrammable reward.

Don't think you have to play it safe in the kitchen

9. Kitchen pantries

We’ve seen the jaw-dropping pantries inside many celebrity homes, and we want in on the action. Be warned, once you have a pantry, you will spend hours decanting dried foods into labelled jars… but we predict you’ll love every insanely organised second of it!

A kitchen pantry is one of the most sought after spaces this year

10. Textured walls

It might be a little too soon to say Artex is making a triumphant return, but people are turning to textured walls as a savvy way to hide cracks and holes.

