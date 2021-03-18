﻿
best easter basket ideas for kids

23 best Easter basket ideas because now's the time to get hopping on your Easter planning

Easter baskets children will love plus wonderful treats and toys to put inside

Karen Silas

Easter is coming up on 4 April, which means it's time to look forward to Easter eggs, donning your Sunday best and lots of spring fun for the children in your life, from Easter egg hunts to Easter baskets.

But if you’re on the hunt for the best Easter baskets for kids, and more importantly, fun ideas for what to put inside, we’ve got just what you need! Keep reading for great Easter basket buys including:

  • Chocolate Easter bunnies and eggs
  • Cute Easter basket fillers, from toys to fun accessories
  • Easter basket treats for teens
  • Pre-made Easter baskets
  • Empty Easter baskets to fill

best easter basket ideas empty

Easter Bunny Ears basket, £8.99 / $9.99, Amazon

And to make it even easier, you'll be able to shop all of these Easter basket ideas online at popular retailers including Marks & Spencer, Macy's, Amazon, H&M, The Disney Store and more.

    What should I put in a kids' Easter basket?

    best easter basket ideas plush bunny toy

     Bashful bunny, £9 / $14, The White Company

    Everything in a kids’ Easter basket should exude the joys of spring, whether a traditional chocolate Easter bunny or eggs, a plush rabbit to cuddle or colourful toys.

    The basket itself can be rustic and woven, a colourful reusable recycled plastic Easter basket, or even something thinking ahead to the warmer season – a pail for the beach or fun tote.

    best easter basket ideas cadbury creme egg

    Cadbury creme eggs 5 pack, £4.45 / $12.99, Amazon

    As far as what to put inside, children will love everything on our edit of the best Easter treats for baskets, some conventional – like chocolate Easter eggs and toys – but also some unexpected twists with novelty chocolates, fun accessories and even cute kids' face masks for spring.

     

    premade easter basket shipping to uk

    Personalised Easter Gift Basket with Plush Bunny, $54.99, Harry & David

    Or, if you prefer a premade basket, there are some great options like the one above from Harry & David, which ships to the UK – and keep scrolling for more suggestions.

    We have plenty of egg-cellent ideas for a very hoppy Easter!

    Chocolate Easter bunnies and eggs

    easter basket ideas chocolate bunny

    Lindt chocolate bunny, 100g, £7.90 / $8.95, Amazon

    large bag chocolate easter eggs

    Large bag of chocolate eggs, £17.75  / $18.95, Amazon

    Best toys for Easter baskets: girls & boys

    best easter basket ideas books kids

    Peppa Pig: Peppa's Easter Egg Hunt book, £4.49 / $6.54, Amazon

    best easter basket ideas toys eggs

    Prextex Toy Filled Easter Eggs, £10.99 / $16.99, Amazon

    best easter basket ideas baby yoda plush toy

       Baby Yoda with Cup Star Wars toy, £8.95 / $16.99, The Disney Store, The Disney Store

    best easter basket ideas filler pack

     LOL Surprise Easter Basket Bundle, Paw Patrol and Star Wars also available, $19.99, Macy's

    Fun Easter baskets: accessories for boys & girls  

    sunglasses for easter basket kids

    Sunglasses 2-pack, £8.99 / $14.99, H&M

    mango kids face masks

    Kids' face mask, various designs, £7.99 /$12.99, Mango

    best easter basket ideas kids rabbit slippers

        Rabbit slippers, £11 / $19.50, Marks & Spencer

    best easter basket ideas face masks gap

    Kids’ face masks, pack of 3, £2.95 / $7, Gap

    best easter basket ideas unicorn cup hm

    Plastic mug with straw, £3.99 / $5.99 , H&M

    Easter basket treats for teens

    best easter basket ideas carrot face wash

    Carrot Wash energizing face cleanser, £8.50 / $17, The Body Shop

    best easter basket ideas novelty chocolate

    Chocolate Game Controller,  £ $18.99, Amazon

    Empty Easter Baskets

    best easter basket ideas gift bag

      Hallmark Easter Basket Gift Bag with Grass, £15.48 / $9.58, Amazon

    empty jute easter baskets to fill best ideas

        Jute Easter basket, £18.99 /$17.99, Amazon

    plush faux fur easter basket

    Plush Easter basket, £16 / $22, Nordstrom

    Pre-made Easter baskets

    my first easter basket for babies

    My First Easter Basket, £25 / $25.99, Amazon

    If you're in the US, you can shop these fun and fantastic Easter baskets that are already filled with treats.

     

    best easter basket premade ideas

        Springtime Activity basket, $59.99, Macy's

    dylans candy bar premade easter basket

    Vanilla the Bunny's Basket, $85, Dylan's Candy Bar

