23 best Easter basket ideas because now's the time to get hopping on your Easter planning

Easter is coming up on 4 April, which means it's time to look forward to Easter eggs, donning your Sunday best and lots of spring fun for the children in your life, from Easter egg hunts to Easter baskets.

But if you’re on the hunt for the best Easter baskets for kids, and more importantly, fun ideas for what to put inside, we’ve got just what you need! Keep reading for great Easter basket buys including:

Chocolate Easter bunnies and eggs

Cute Easter basket fillers, from toys to fun accessories

Easter basket treats for teens

Pre-made Easter baskets

Empty Easter baskets to fill

Easter Bunny Ears basket, £8.99 / $9.99, Amazon

And to make it even easier, you'll be able to shop all of these Easter basket ideas online at popular retailers including Marks & Spencer, Macy's, Amazon, H&M, The Disney Store and more.

What should I put in a kids' Easter basket?

Bashful bunny, £9 / $14, The White Company

Everything in a kids’ Easter basket should exude the joys of spring, whether a traditional chocolate Easter bunny or eggs, a plush rabbit to cuddle or colourful toys.

The basket itself can be rustic and woven, a colourful reusable recycled plastic Easter basket, or even something thinking ahead to the warmer season – a pail for the beach or fun tote.

Cadbury creme eggs 5 pack, £4.45 / $12.99, Amazon

As far as what to put inside, children will love everything on our edit of the best Easter treats for baskets, some conventional – like chocolate Easter eggs and toys – but also some unexpected twists with novelty chocolates, fun accessories and even cute kids' face masks for spring.

Personalised Easter Gift Basket with Plush Bunny, $54.99, Harry & David

Or, if you prefer a premade basket, there are some great options like the one above from Harry & David, which ships to the UK – and keep scrolling for more suggestions.

We have plenty of egg-cellent ideas for a very hoppy Easter!

Chocolate Easter bunnies and eggs

Lindt chocolate bunny, 100g, £7.90 / $8.95, Amazon

Large bag of chocolate eggs, £17.75 / $18.95, Amazon

Best toys for Easter baskets: girls & boys

Peppa Pig: Peppa's Easter Egg Hunt book, £4.49 / $6.54, Amazon

Prextex Toy Filled Easter Eggs, £10.99 / $16.99, Amazon

Baby Yoda with Cup Star Wars toy, £8.95 / $16.99, The Disney Store, The Disney Store

LOL Surprise Easter Basket Bundle, Paw Patrol and Star Wars also available, $19.99, Macy's

Fun Easter baskets: accessories for boys & girls

Sunglasses 2-pack, £8.99 / $14.99, H&M

Kids' face mask, various designs, £7.99 /$12.99, Mango

Rabbit slippers, £11 / $19.50, Marks & Spencer

Kids’ face masks, pack of 3, £2.95 / $7, Gap

Plastic mug with straw, £3.99 / $5.99 , H&M

Easter basket treats for teens

Carrot Wash energizing face cleanser, £8.50 / $17, The Body Shop

Chocolate Game Controller, £5 / $18.99, Amazon

Empty Easter Baskets

Hallmark Easter Basket Gift Bag with Grass, £15.48 / $9.58, Amazon

Jute Easter basket, £18.99 /$17.99, Amazon

Plush Easter basket, £16 / $22, Nordstrom

Pre-made Easter baskets

My First Easter Basket, £25 / $25.99, Amazon

If you're in the US, you can shop these fun and fantastic Easter baskets that are already filled with treats.

Springtime Activity basket, $59.99, Macy's

Vanilla the Bunny's Basket, $85, Dylan's Candy Bar

