10 things I want in Dunelm's huge 50% off spring clearance sale

Hands up if you really miss going to your nearest Dunelm and browsing the aisles of homeware items that you know you don't need but you really really want. Thankfully, the online store is officially open and there's a huge clearance sale going on. As someone who loves Dunelm, here are my top 10 buys...

1. An Aztec print cushion

Aztec print cushion, was £4, now £2.80, Dunelm

Scatter cushions can be annoying but this Aztec print cushion doesn't annoy me at all.

2. Chic bedding

Chambray Natural Bedding Bundle Set, was £15 - £22, now £10.50 to £15.40, Dunelm

This chic neutral set includes a duvet cover, pillowcases, and a fitted sheet - it's perfect as it can be dressed up with any throws or cushions you like.

3. A stylish storage solution

3 drawer glitter storage tower, was £35, now £17.50, Dunelm

This storage tower features three storage drawers ideal for neat space-saving, and comes complete with silver glitter detailing suitable to add a pop of glamour to any room.

4. A new lamp

Table lamp, was £49, now £24.50, Dunelm

How stylish is this light?! Designed with an elegant crystal base and a highly polished chrome detail, it'll create a real impact in whichever room you choose.

5. A new dinner set

12 piece dinner set, was £20, now £16, Dunelm

Designed with a vibrant ochre outer rim, this 12 piece dinner set has been crafted from durable porcelain and is both microwave and dishwasher safe.

6. A new lamp shade

Twisted lamp shade, was £19, now £9.50, Dunelm

This lamp shade is a bit different - it's hard to take your eyes off it!

7. Gorgeous wicker baskets

Storage baskets set of two, were £25, now £20, Dunelm

Looking for storage that's a little different? These blush pink knitted storage baskets are so pretty.

8. The perfect throw

Striped throw, was £16, now £11.20, Dunelm

This wardrobe will add a touch of opulence and glamour to any room.

9. Colourful bathroom accessories

Memory foam bath mat, was £14, now £7, Dunelm

This memory foam bath mat would spark joy in my white bathroom.

10. A fluffy rug

Fluffy rug, from £25 now £17.50, Dunelm

A luxurious soft yet hard-wearing rug to suit any room - adds to basket immediately.

