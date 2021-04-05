10 things I want in Dunelm's huge 50% off spring clearance sale

Hands up if you really miss going to your nearest Dunelm and browsing the aisles of homeware items that you know you don't need but you really really want. Thankfully, the online store is officially open and there's a huge clearance sale going on. As someone who loves Dunelm, here are my top 10 buys...
1. An Aztec print cushion
Aztec print cushion, was £4, now £2.80, Dunelm
Scatter cushions can be annoying but this Aztec print cushion doesn't annoy me at all.
2. Chic bedding
Chambray Natural Bedding Bundle Set, was £15 - £22, now £10.50 to £15.40, Dunelm
This chic neutral set includes a duvet cover, pillowcases, and a fitted sheet - it's perfect as it can be dressed up with any throws or cushions you like.
3. A stylish storage solution
3 drawer glitter storage tower, was £35, now £17.50, Dunelm
This storage tower features three storage drawers ideal for neat space-saving, and comes complete with silver glitter detailing suitable to add a pop of glamour to any room.
4. A new lamp
Table lamp, was £49, now £24.50, Dunelm
How stylish is this light?! Designed with an elegant crystal base and a highly polished chrome detail, it'll create a real impact in whichever room you choose.
5. A new dinner set
12 piece dinner set, was £20, now £16, Dunelm
Designed with a vibrant ochre outer rim, this 12 piece dinner set has been crafted from durable porcelain and is both microwave and dishwasher safe.
6. A new lamp shade
Twisted lamp shade, was £19, now £9.50, Dunelm
This lamp shade is a bit different - it's hard to take your eyes off it!
7. Gorgeous wicker baskets
Storage baskets set of two, were £25, now £20, Dunelm
Looking for storage that's a little different? These blush pink knitted storage baskets are so pretty.
8. The perfect throw
Striped throw, was £16, now £11.20, Dunelm
This wardrobe will add a touch of opulence and glamour to any room.
9. Colourful bathroom accessories
Memory foam bath mat, was £14, now £7, Dunelm
This memory foam bath mat would spark joy in my white bathroom.
10. A fluffy rug
Fluffy rug, from £25 now £17.50, Dunelm
A luxurious soft yet hard-wearing rug to suit any room - adds to basket immediately.
