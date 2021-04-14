Surprising London properties for sale way under average price The city apartments that are relatively affordable

The UK capital is well-known for its pricey property market and an average one-bed flat will sell for £478,404 while a two-bed could set you back around £730,471. However, if you know where to look, you can pick up an affordable residence in the city. Foxtons have these amazing apartments all coming in at £450,000 or less – and the best news is that they need zero work! Take a look…

LOOK: 12 insane real life home transformations seen on Instagram

A one-bedroom flat in SE26 for £325,000

This one bedroom flat is on the market for £325k

If the shiny kitchen and modern bathroom in this one-bed flat in Lower Sydenham don’t reel you in, the private balcony for al fresco dining and secure underground car park just might.

The property also has a balcony

We also love how bright and airy the open-plan living space is - the perfect light for selfies and flatlays (we've got your back).

View full listing.

MORE: 11 mind-blowing bathroom makeovers

READ: Best IKEA hacks you need in your life

A one-bedroom flat in W6 for £385,000

You could buy a west London home for £385k

Think you can’t bag a west London property for a bargain price? Think again! This bright and beautiful one-bedroom flat in Barons Court is located on a quiet street and comes with a garage.

The living area is light and bright

The interiors are modern throughout and the skylights are a nifty feature that flood the space with light.

View full listing.

A one-bedroom flat in NW1 for £450,000

Live in the trendy area of Camden for £450k

A hub of trendy shops and bars, Camden is one of the most vibrant boroughs in London and this one-bedroom flat on Hawley Road puts these highlights on your doorstep.

This modern flat is a real gem

Inside, the property has a modern shower room, traditional sash windows and a separate kitchen.

View full listing.

MORE: Inside The Queen's favourite London hotel: The Goring

A two-bedroom flat in TW11 for £450,000

Buy a flat in this beautiful building for £450k

Waldegrave Road, Teddington is home to this charming two-bedroom flat. The exterior has historical charm with ornate-style features, while the inside is contemporary.

This two-bedroom flat is much cheaper than the average

The two rooms have enough room for storage and the loft-style living space oozes New York cool.

View full listing.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.