Surprising London properties for sale way under average price

Rachel Avery
Epic London apartments that are surprisingly affordable: Discover properties on the market for way less than the average price – and they need zero work.
The UK capital is well-known for its pricey property market and an average one-bed flat will sell for £478,404 while a two-bed could set you back around £730,471. However, if you know where to look, you can pick up an affordable residence in the city. Foxtons have these amazing apartments all coming in at £450,000 or less – and the best news is that they need zero work! Take a look…
A one-bedroom flat in SE26 for £325,000
This one bedroom flat is on the market for £325k
If the shiny kitchen and modern bathroom in this one-bed flat in Lower Sydenham don’t reel you in, the private balcony for al fresco dining and secure underground car park just might.
The property also has a balcony
We also love how bright and airy the open-plan living space is - the perfect light for selfies and flatlays (we've got your back).
View full listing.
A one-bedroom flat in W6 for £385,000
You could buy a west London home for £385k
Think you can’t bag a west London property for a bargain price? Think again! This bright and beautiful one-bedroom flat in Barons Court is located on a quiet street and comes with a garage.
The living area is light and bright
The interiors are modern throughout and the skylights are a nifty feature that flood the space with light.
View full listing.
A one-bedroom flat in NW1 for £450,000
Live in the trendy area of Camden for £450k
A hub of trendy shops and bars, Camden is one of the most vibrant boroughs in London and this one-bedroom flat on Hawley Road puts these highlights on your doorstep.
This modern flat is a real gem
Inside, the property has a modern shower room, traditional sash windows and a separate kitchen.
View full listing.
A two-bedroom flat in TW11 for £450,000
Buy a flat in this beautiful building for £450k
Waldegrave Road, Teddington is home to this charming two-bedroom flat. The exterior has historical charm with ornate-style features, while the inside is contemporary.
This two-bedroom flat is much cheaper than the average
The two rooms have enough room for storage and the loft-style living space oozes New York cool.
View full listing.
