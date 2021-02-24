11 of the best bathroom makeovers on Instagram

Instagram is the place to go for the most epic before and after home renovation photos, and the folks at Mira Showers have trawled the platform for the most impressive bathroom transformations. Plus, they've got expert commentary from the pros, so you can get top tips for recreating these designs. From grotty and drab to shiny and fab, you will not believe these unrecognisable spaces…

1. A marble bathroom with skylight

How chic is this elegant marble bathroom now? Changing Rooms icon Linda Barker points out the highlights of this stunning space by observing: "This bathroom simply screams luxury and the skylight is its real hero. This space is filled with light and the slope of the roof has been used to its best advantage. This bathroom is a dream; who wouldn’t want to bathe here? It’s wonderful."

2. A tiled bathroom with a free-standing bathtub

Interior Designer Steph Briggs of La Di Da Interiors is head over heels for this stylish update: " This can’t be the same room?! Wow! The crittall window shower screen is very on trend but also a design classic, so it won’t date quickly. I love that the sink unit is made from an upcycled chest of drawers, which ties in the teeny yellow accents seen in the flowers and the tiles. The tiles are inspired by the past and give a nod to Victoriana."

3. A bijou toilet space

Steph Briggs commends the homeowners on such a savvy renovation and reports: "This is a simple but highly effective makeover. By painting the whole room white and using a larger mirror, the room feels bigger and brighter as the sink unit and toilet aren’t as noticeable. The simple floating shelves, coordinating floor and beautifully styled plants make it Instagram-worthy."

4. A gorgeous grey bathroom

Estate Agent Stephen Stephen Pitcher of We Buy Any House thinks this outstanding makeover will give the owners a small profit in time: "The pine and pink suite was very outdated, so this much more modern transformation is welcomed. The addition of the platform highlights the bath and makes it a standout feature of the room. This lovely renovation could potentially increase the property’s value by 3%."

5. A colourful shower space

Interior Designer Beth Chippindall of Honeycomb Interiors loves this colourful makeover, and she commented: "Go big or go home! With a geometric navy tile like this, you can play it two ways; let it do the talking and keep everything else simple, or be totally eclectic and add more colour and drama, like this bathroom. I love the bold use of candy pink next to the blue; it makes the space pop!

6. A modern bathroom update

This compact renovation proves you don't have to have lots of space to make a huge impact. Design pro Beth said: "This is a very clever use of what little space is available. The wall tiles are simple and clean and easy on the eye when you enter, and the patterned flooring injects interest. The bold colour of the vanity unit pulls your eye towards it and mimics the shade in the floor tiles. Also, mirrors are always great for reflection of light and creating an illusion of space."

7. A monochrome bathroom overhaul

The eye-catching flooring is the main attraction when it comes to this transformation. Interiors queen Steph commented on the feel of the space: "The Victorian influence in this design is executed brilliantly, from the classic design of the toilet to the Minton inspired tiles. I love the fact that they’ve used a rippled tile which adds texture by also reflects the light around the room. All in all, a lovely relaxing space."

8. A bright and airy bathroom

Designer Bath picks up on the key highlights of his modern yet traditional room: "Clearly the old bathroom was determined to hide the lovely stone wall feature and traditional timber lintel of an old property. It’s lovely to see these on show now! The traditional radiator and vanity unit nod to the age of home this bathroom sits within, whilst the simple choice of white metro tiles leaves the room feeling clean and fresh."

9. A modern bathroom renovation

Property pro Stephen approves of this overhaul, but does warn that "homes with both baths and showers tend to fetch the higher increases". However, he does believe that the "big walk-in shower will prove popular with prospective buyers; much more than the old bath". He went on to say: "The shelves built into the wall with that lighting is also a stunning feature. The new sink is also very eye-catching and clean, with handy storage underneath."

10. A bold and striking shower room

This trendy shower space has show home written all over it, and styling expert Beth loves it. She said: "These homeowners have incorporated two of the current big trends in tiles. The bold blue metro tile laid in a herringbone design creates a fantastic feature, whilst also tying in the blue from the patterned encaustic-style tile on the floor. This bathroom is bold and brave!"

11. A warm and welcoming bathroom

Proving that grey doesn't have to be dull, this bathroom overhaul is pretty impressive. Linda Barker commented on the design by saying: "The varying tones of grey and beige in the tiles are a lovely choice and immediately look luxurious. A warm white LED fitting lends a pretty glow that softens the pale colours. The simple blind is a great choice as it filters the light perfectly, accentuating the bathrooms horizontal lines, creating a lovely, shuttered appearance."

