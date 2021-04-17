16 comfortable and stylish dog beds for the most pampered pooches

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We've all gone a bit pet-mad in lockdown and puppy sales have soared, but you'll end up in the doghouse if you give them any old rug or blanket to sleep on. Us humans know how important a good night's sleep can be and wouldn't want to leave our canine companions out now, would we?

Pooches these days want to live in comfort and style, so whether you've just added your first dog to the family or you're a long-time dog owner who fancies treating them to a new bed, why not take a look at these dog beds that are sure to have your furry friends snoozing in style.

1. No more backache

If you don't want your pooch to suffer with aches and pains after a long day of chasing frisbees and fetching sticks, this orthopaedic bed is a great option. It offers therapeutic comfort and is a great option for older dogs who may suffer from arthritis or hip dysplasia.

Orthopaedic Dog Bed, £41.99, Amazon

2. Memory foam madness

Us humans love a memory foam mattress, but now dogs have the luxury of sinking in and snuggling in comfort too. These beds are becoming increasingly popular and this one comes in multiple sizes making it a great option whatever size your pooch is.

PetFusion Large Dog Bed, £89.95, Amazon

3. Everyone needs their own sofa

If you don't like your dog making themselves comfortable on your sofa and covering it in hairs, why not get them their very own dog-friendly couch? They can snuggle down to watch TV with you, without you needing to get the hoover out.

PawHut Pet Sofa, £67.11, Amazon

4. The perfect spot for a polka dot loving pooch

If your dog loves to sprawl out and lounge next to the fire or beside the Aga, this doggy mattress is the perfect choice. It looks stylish and comfortable, meaning it will slot perfectly into your home whilst keeping your dog comfy and cosy.

Charley Chau Luxury Dog Bed Mattress, £62, Not on the High Street

5. Tweed: it's not just for humans

If you're at home in the countryside and tweed is your thing, your dog will love this cosy tweed bed. It will add a touch of style to any home and the whole thing is even machine washable, meaning you don't need to worry about muddy paws.

Tweed Dog Bed, £95, Not on the High Street

6. If you're mad for your lab…

Black Labradors everywhere will love this bed designed with them in mind. It comes in three colourways and it's outstandingly comfortable with breathable cotton fabric and a waterproof base. Perfect for your lab to curl up on after a long, muddy walk.

Small Labrador Dog Bed, £129, Not on the High Street

7. One for the cave dogs

If your pooch likes to hide away and have their own space, this is the dog bed for them. Designed for small to medium-sized dogs, it offers the perfect private place for an afternoon snooze. It's designed to be placed anywhere in the home and can also be taken outside into the garden. Oh, and it's completely recyclable – what's not to love?

Medium Dog Bed, £110, Not on the High Street

8. Personalise your pom poms

This gorgeous dog mattress decorated with pom poms is a great addition to any home and there is even the option to personalise it in embroidered writing in a choice of colours, so there'll be no mistaking whose bed it is.

Personalised Grey Tweed Pom Pom Pillow, £122.75, Not on the High Street

9. A dog bed fit for a king

This is a dog bed and a beautiful piece of furniture rolled into one. You can even have your dog's name engraved into the wood. This bed is built to stand the test of time, and comes in three sizes, so no matter how big or small your pooch is, they're sure to love this bed.

Personalised Dog Bed, £195, Not on the High Street

10. Add comfort to any crate

If your dog sleeps in a cold, hard crate, why not transform it into a cosy little haven with this mattress and bed bumper set that sits perfectly inside the cage. They won't want to get out of bed in the mornings once they've slept on this.

Mattress And Bed Bumper Set, £112, Not on the High Street

11. Not just for British Bulldogs

Add a touch of British style to your home and your dog's life with this rustic Union Jack print bed. Comfort and class rolled into one, your dog will love lounging on it just as much as you love looking at it.

Union Jack Dog Beds, £76, Not on the High Street

12. For the interiors-loving dog owners

If you have a fancy lap pooch and want to spoil them further, go for this luxurious rattan bed that is probably more lavish than your own. Fill it with their favourite cushions and blankets to ensure they snooze in style every day.

Rattan Dog Bed, £299, Not on the High Street

13. Chesterfield for Chester

If you're a sofa-lover and know your camelback from your Chesterfield, your dog won't settle for a standard dog bed. With this stylish dog sofa, your canine will be the envy of all his pooch pals.

Luxury Fabric Sofa Dog Bed, £299.99, Not on the High Street

14. The humble basket

Sometimes less is more and the old-style basket might be all that your dog wants. This simple rattan basket comes in a neutral tone so it will be the perfect fit in any home and with a reversible mattress, your pup will be super comfortable too.

Rattan Dog Basket And Reversible Mattress, £157, Not on the High Street

15. Glorious gingham

For a flash of colour in a timeless gingham pattern, this washable checked bed can be enjoyed by dogs of any size as it comes in small, medium and large. A great choice of colours means there's something for everyone.

Gingham Pet Beds, £99, Not on the High Street

16. The sleepover club

When your dog just won't sleep in their own bed and likes to curl up in yours with you, this bedding is a fun addition for a dog-lover's bedroom but it might not guarantee they stick to their designated side!

Personalised Pillowcase Set, £30, Not on the High Street

