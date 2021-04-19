Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's family home at private ski resort The couple have outdoor activities on their doorstep

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's house in Montana offers lots of entertainment for their two young sons, Silas, five, and baby Phineas, nine months.

The couple own homes in New York and Los Angeles, but they reportedly wanted to have a base away from the city to raise their family – and it is where they have spent much of the past year.

Jessica and Justin bought the property in 2015 as part of the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, a private ski and golf resort that sits on 13,600 acres of land. It offers residents 2,900 acres of ski trails and an 18-hole mountain golf course, so there is plenty of outdoor activities for the stars to enjoy with their kids!

WATCH: Justin Timberlake confirms second son's unique name

They are reportedly paying $30,000 a year for the home as per Forbes, after paying a $300,000 membership joining fee for the club.

Naturally, the pair tend to keep their lives as private as possible, but they have shared a handful of photos during the pandemic that reveal glimpses inside the home.

Jessica made a virtual appearance from her living room. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

During a virtual appearance on the Ellen show, Jessica sat in what we assume is the living room of her Montana home. It features a square cream sofa in front of wooden panelled walls, while a metallic lamp was displayed on a table next to her.

Justin was pictured in the home's dining room

Justin posed in what appears to be the dining room of the home. It is decorated with sky-blue walls and wooden floors, and there are large sash windows, beneath which Justin and Jessica have positioned a wicker basket.

Jessica shared a selfie from inside the home

Jessica shared a black and white photograph from another room with similar shutter doors for a cupboard, and a metal sofa-style bed.

Yellowstone Club, meanwhile, has previously posted professional photographs that give us an example of what homes at the resort look like.

The caption reads: "This six bedroom condo features an open floor plan centred around a bright and airy kitchen and great room.

"Located within the Village at Yellowstone Club which is a lively hub of activity with nightlife, retail, recreational opportunities, youth programming and amazing condo living."

