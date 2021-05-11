The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's country home Anmer Hall is the perfect retreat for their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A recent video showed the family playing in the garden, so it's no wonder that the couple are hiring a new Head Gardener to keep it in pristine condition.

The job advert was shared on the official royal family vacancies website, and it read: "As the Head Gardener, with other broader responsibilities, you will lead a very small team, working with a garden designer, contractors and other private Household staff to ensure that the garden is maintained to the highest possible standards at all times."

It went on to reveal they are looking for someone who has "a strong horticulture focus, excellent plant knowledge, and practical skills and experience in working on a private estate."

Duchess Kate and Prince William also request that the applicant have experience in "amenity, ornamental and productive horticulture, and will be keen to apply principles of organic gardening." Even Loose Women's Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan and Janet Street-Porter are interested in the position, discussing their applications on Tuesday's show!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hiring a Head Gardener at Anmer Hall

The royal couple are clearly fans of organic foods – not only did their wedding guests dine on a saddle of organic lamb after they tied the knot in 2011, but Kate was also spotted visiting a local cafe and farm shop in Norfolk in 2015 that sells organic meat and vegetables.

Anmer Hall is a three-storey property located on the Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen usually spends Christmas. The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they have spent a lot of time there following the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple's garden features a wendy house for their children. Credit: Matt Porteous

A recent video released to mark Kate and William's tenth wedding anniversary shared a never-before-seen look at their private gardens. In the montage, Kate and William chased their kids through the grounds, before Charlotte and George played on a wooden seesaw on a patch of lawn surrounded by plants.

It also supposedly boasts climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings, while Kate recently shared a look at a rustic Wendy house after she was pictured by Matt Porteous.

