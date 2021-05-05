Kate Middleton reveals never-before-seen room at family home

The Duchess of Cambridge has given royal fans a peek inside the family home she shares with Prince William and their three young children.

MORE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reveal hack for keeping warm in the garden

The couple's main base is Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, and two new photos that appear to have been taken inside the property have shown off some very colourful interiors.

As Kate Middleton made a virtual appearance to speak to community Nurse Midwife, Harriet Nayiga, in a piece published for the Nursing Times, she sat on a pale blue armchair with a patterned blue and white cushion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the most beautiful royal homes

Adding another splash of colour to the room, the white carpets were topped with a red and blue vintage rug while a wooden side table held her iPad.

Another snap showed a different angle of the room, which has white walls and another wooden unit positioned behind Kate – this time with black stripes and a glass top.

RELATED: Prince Charles shares rare peek inside glorious gardens at Highgrove House

MORE: Take a tour of Prince William and Kate's Kensington Palace home

Duchess Kate shared a look at her colourful home interiors

The table displayed several framed photos, including of her two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in their school uniforms. Meanwhile, a gold and black painted plant pot held bright pink flowers to add the finishing touches.

It appears to be the same plant pot that was on display during a video call back in October 2020, when Kate and her husband Prince William joined the SOS Children's Villa and pupils from Islamabad Model College in Pakistan for a call.

The royal took part in a virtual chat with community Nurse Midwife, Harriet Nayiga

However, this could just be another example of their clever home interiors hack, which sees the couple move decorations to different rooms to serve as backdrops during video calls – in particular, their photo display.

No matter where they are, it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ensure that the same family pictures are showcased on a console table in the background.

The couple's London home is Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

Case in point, the photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2019, which also appeared in her latest photos.

Apartment 1A is a four-storey apartment with 20 rooms including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters. It acts as Kate and William's primary home in London with their three children, but they also have a second home, Anmer Hall, where they spent the majority of the pandemic.

READ: The Queen to welcome new resident at Windsor Castle home