Will Prince Charles ever live at Buckingham Palace? The Prince of Wales currently lives at Clarence House

As the next in line to the throne, many will be wondering where Prince Charles will live when he becomes King. Will the Prince of Wales choose to stay in his current residence of Clarence House or relocate to the 775-room palace when he takes over the royal reign?

READ: Why Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla won't redecorate

The Prince has lived at Clarence House since 2003, and the property contains lots of family memories as it was previously home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and also the Queen Mother.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles shows off never before seen room at Clarence House

Many of the antiques and decorative pieces added to the house during the time of the Queen Mother are still present today, giving the royal residence a historical yet homely feel.

Back in 2017, The Sunday Times reported that Buckingham Palace would be turned into "monarchy HQ" in the event of Charles' succession, and thus it would not be a permanent home for the next in line.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall currently live at Clarence House

Royal biographer Penny Junor also believes Prince Charles will stay put, stating that he is very happy where he is: "He and Camilla are very happy at Clarence House and have made the private quarters a real home."

READ: Duchess Camilla's heartfelt tribute to late brother inside home with Prince Charles

REVEALED: The Queen's palace's secret rooms – from a cinema to indoor pool

It is reported that the Queen did not want to live at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace isn't necessarily the royal family's first choice of residence - even the Queen herself reportedly did not want to live inside the palace walls.

Penny Junor's book The Firm, states that the Queen wanted to remain living at Clarence House after her father's death, but it was Sir Winston Churchill who pushed the move to Buckingham Palace.

When the Queen first started her family she lived at Clarence House

It reads: "None of them wanted to go. They loved Clarence House; it was a family home, but Winston Churchill, who was then Prime Minister, insisted upon it."

So, the jury is still out as to whether Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will move home when Charles accedes the throne, but one thing is for sure, Buckingham Palace will still remain one of London's most iconic royal buildings!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.