The Queen's London home, Buckingham Palace, is undergoing major renovations as part of a ten-year programme to overhaul the infrastructure at a reported cost of £369million – and Her Majesty is hiring more staff to help.

The Royal Household website is advertising a job vacancy for a Senior Project Manager, West Wing - Reservicing, which will pay the right candidate between £50,000 and £60,000.

The listing states: "Now four years into the Reservicing Programme, you’ll join our expert and well-established Programme Management Office at a key stage as works continue on the Buckingham Palace West Wing, containing the iconic State Rooms.

WATCH: Buckingham Palace's picture gallery as you've never seen it before

"With support from a small, talented team, you’ll lead and manage the portfolio of projects comprising the creation of new lift shafts, lifts and associated works; and new welfare facilities."

Required skills include experience in managing contractors and contracts to agreed targets and terms, managing end-to-end project lifecycle for complex and major projects, good people management, and strong decision-making capabilities.

Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms, including 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms, 57 royal and guest bedrooms and 19 State Rooms.

Buckingham Palace is undergoing a ten-year renovation

The State Rooms include the Ballroom, Throne Room, Music Room, Picture Gallery and State Dining Room, many of which are the setting for official occasions. Since these rooms are normally decorated with plush furnishings, they will each have to be stripped of the furniture and artwork as work commences.

In 2020, attention turned to Her Majesty's 47-metre Picture Gallery, and it reportedly took one whole month to carefully remove 65 pieces of art from the gallery's walls.

Inside the 47-metre picture gallery

It was the first time in 45 years these pictures have been removed and the collection includes famous works by Canaletto, Van Dyck, Vermeer and Rembrandt.

There are elements of the gallery which date back to the 1820s, and as part of the renovations, the almost 200-year-old roof will be replaced.

It is hoped that the project, which started in 2017, will help make Buckingham Palace more energy-efficient and cost-effective.

