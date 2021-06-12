Lucifer's Tom Ellis' surprising homes with wife Meaghan The star of the show has two properties

You may be used to seeing Lucifer in his swanky penthouse, but in real-life Tom Ellis' homes are surprisingly low-key. Tom has a main residence in Los Angeles which is handy for filming commitments and another in Vancouver, Canada, both of which he shares with his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer.

When speaking to The Guardian, Tom revealed that due to the pandemic, he was separated from his daughters for months, who he shares with ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite.

The heartthrob, who was actually born in Wales, is pretty reserved about his private life, but fans have seen a few glimpses of his home via his social media channels. Take a look…

Tom has a bohemian style living space

While conducting an Instagram video, the actor sat casually in his living room and the laid-back space has a distinct boho vibe with a large, patterned rug, white-washed walls and open shelving.

As well as a cream sofa in the centre of the room, there is a brown leather armchair and what appear to be floor-to-ceiling windows, flooding the space with light.

The star allowed his children to put makeup on him one day

When Tom was reunited with his children, they decided to give him a makeover with glittery makeup. The actor took it in good spirits and sat patiently in an armchair while the two kids got to work. The space they sat in could be a study or library room as there are books lined up on an orange-painted wall.

This is one of the bedrooms at one of Tom's homes

A video clip uploaded to his Instagram revealed one of the bedrooms at his home. As well as the double bed, dressed in plain white sheets, the room has a wooden dresser with a television on. Behind the star, there is a gallery wall comprised of gold-framed black and white pictures.

The couple have a special piece of artwork hanging in their house

In an Instagram post giving praise to his wife Meaghan, the leading actor showcased the staircase inside their abode. The couple have carpeted stairs and a handrail - with the focus of the space being a giant piece of artwork created by Tom's brother-in-law Luke who he has tagged in the post.

