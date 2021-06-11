GMA's Ginger Zee unveils incredible swimming pool – fans react

Ginger Zee revealed her breathtaking outdoor pool as she shared a new video of her pet dog Bruce.

The Good Morning America meteorologist lives in New York with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two kids, Adrian and Miles.

She filmed her pooch gingerly approaching the pool skimmer, which was resting against a large brick wall next to the pool. White patio tiles surround the space and two large plants in grey pots could be seen on either side of the walkway, which we assume leads to the house.

In the second photo, Bruce had jumped into the swimming pool, with the crystal clear water surrounding him.

Ginger shared the post in honour of adoption organisation Animal League's Giving Day. She wrote in the caption: "No one has accused Bruce of being the smartest pup on the block…. Here you’ll see a recent and epic battle between him & the pool skimmer…

The GMA star shared a hilarious video of her dog around the pool

"But he is a little love. Brando is brilliant and handsome. We adopted Brando and Bruce from @animalleague. Best decision we’ve ever made. Link in my story for #GivingDay donation that will be DOUBLED! #GetYourRescueOn."

Fans took to the comments section to praise not only Ginger's fundraising efforts but also her garden, with one asking: "Is this your home?" A second remarked: "Love your pool!"

Although Ginger hasn't revealed if it's specifically her own pool, it does look very similar to videos she has shared in the past.

Ginger's son Adrian in the garden of their New York home

While quizzing her son Adrian about what to do in a severe thunderstorm, she shared a look at the idyllic pool setting, with grass stretching out on one side and outdoor rattan furniture topped with red cushions.

Ginger has shared a few glimpses inside her family home on social media, including her new office space which she renovated in April.

The TV star showed off her DIY efforts after transforming a cluttered room in her home into a tranquil office space. In the 'before' photo, the space looks dark and dull, with very poor lighting and a mountain of chairs, children's books and what appears to be two large beanbags taking over the room.

But in the 'after' photo, Ginger proudly showed off her hard work with crisp white painted walls, better lighting, a grey carpet, a feature wall and a white and gold desk.

