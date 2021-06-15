Duchess Camilla's majestic London home as you've never seen it The Garden Room normally has different furniture

The Duchess of Cornwall has often filmed inside Clarence House, the London home she shares with Prince Charles – but a new video has revealed one room has been redecorated.

Camilla filmed inside the Garden Room as she spoke to ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell about Royal Ascot and her role as President of Ebony Horse Club, which she has held since April 2009.

The royal sat on a green floral chair that tied in with the moss-coloured lamp positioned on the French writing desk beside her. Several framed photos and books were also displayed next to the lamp, including a black and white image of a horse.

A set of red curtains had been drawn partially over the windows in the background, but the room is no doubt filled with natural light when they are fully open.

A former image shared a better look at the corner of the Garden Room, showing off the Leandro Bassano painting of Noah's Ark on the wall and a bust of the Queen Mother.

The Garden Room is decorated with a painting of Noah's Ark and a bust of the Queen Mother

As the clip continued, the camera panned around to show that Duchess Camilla and Oli Bell were facing one another in front of the grand fireplace, which has a gold clock resting on the mantelpiece and a matching mirror hanging on the wall. A vase of white flowers had also been placed on one of the tables that sat on either side of the fireplace.

A past photo taken revealed The Garden Room – which is the set for Camilla's Reading Room project – is normally decorated with different furniture.

The Garden Room inside Clarence House

Instead of the two green chairs, two cream and pink patterned sofas and a pink coffee table sit in front of the fireplace

The space is decorated with white walls and wooden flooring which is largely covered by a patterned rug. Metallic gold accents seen in the legs of the coffee table, the handles on the chests of drawers, the lampshades and photo frames on the walls add a majestic feel.

The Garden Room was originally created from two rooms where Princess Margaret lived before her marriage to Antony Armstrong Jones. Clarence House was previously home to the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

