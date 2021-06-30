John Lewis has an epic summer sale on homeware – shop the best deals at up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The John Lewis summer sale 2021 is ON! And we have our eye on some fabulous homeware deals on brands from Shark to Le Creuset and Ninja.

Making your surroundings as much as a sanctuary as possible is a major home trend for 2021 - and the good news is that you don't have to splash out the cash to make your home feel like a beautiful space that you need.

The summer sales are a great place to look if you want to give your house or flat a chic boost, and the John Lewis summer sale right now means that you can get some fab items for your home for up to 50% off.

In the John Lewis summer sale, you'll find great deals like:

and even more great discounts on everything from towels to furniture and lighting.

To help you shop, we've curated this edit of the best John Lewis summer sale homeware deals on home buys we love.

These are just what you need, whether to keep things tidy, treat yourself, or cheer a loved one with a much-appreciated gift.

Shop the John Lewis summer sale for your home

John Lewis & Partners Drink Tumblers, Set of 4, was £12 Now £6, John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners 6-Photo Frame, was £28 now £9, John Lewis

Dreamfarm Set of the Best Kitchen Utensil Set, 5 Piece, was £48 now £24, John Lewis

Velfont Planet Care Eco Mare Knitted Standard Pillow Protector, was £15 now £7, John Lewis

Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Soup Pot, deal price (40%off) £108, John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Luxury Spa Bath towels, more colours, Deal price (20% off) from £6.40, John Lewis

Design Project by John Lewis & Partners Scented Candle, was £25 now £12.50, John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Jouvene Quilted Bedspread, Duck Egg, was £100 now £50 , John Lewis

Shark IZ201UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £349 now £249, John Lewis

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer, was £118 now £99, John Lewis

