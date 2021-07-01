Queen Maxima's jaw-dropping royal home could be a museum Huis Ten Bosch Palace has had a £10k addition

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have an incredible royal residence, Huis Ten Bosch, and during the pandemic we've seen more of it than ever before.

A recent photograph released from the palace revealed a vibrant sitting room with bold décor – and a €12,500 (£10,000) chair, which is a true work of art!

Your eye may be drawn to the colourful wallpaper, lavish chandelier or even the bright blue chairs that Queen Maxima and Indonesia's Minister Retno Marsudi are sat upon, however, the woven gold chair in the corner of the frame is the piece in question.

Royal reporter Rick Evers brought the chair to everyone's attention by tweeting: "Long before Willem-Alexander and Máxima moved into Huis ten Bosch Palace, she had her eye on Marcel Wanders' Knotted Chair. She selected the chair as one of the eye-catchers in the field of Dutch design. But with this wall covering, the chair is barely noticeable…"

Koningin Máxima @UNSGSA en erevoorzitter van het Mondiale Samenwerkingsverband voor Inclusieve Financiering #GPFI spreekt met minister Retno Marsudi van Indonesië over belang van (digitale) financiële diensten met oog op #G20 voorzitterschap Indonesië. https://t.co/vfKoAsGwJU pic.twitter.com/yhMErfNfjs — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) July 1, 2021

Queen Maxima has a £10,000 gold chair in her sitting room

Marcel Wanders studio is all about "ushering a new age of design" with "romantic and humanistic design thinking" and the website lists the incredible knotted chair at €12,500 (excluding tax).

The incredible knotted chairs are in museums around the world

The design is said to be an adult interpretation of the tiny chairs used to decorate a doll’s house, and you can see one of the chairs for yourself in person at the V&A Museum in London.

Elsewhere in the palace, the couple each have their own fully equipped home offices so they can work from home effectively.

Willem-Alexander has a luxury home office

Willem-Alexander's workspace is quite traditional and muted, but Queen Maxima's is every inch as epic as we would have imagined.

Queen Maxima has an eye for quirky design details

She has striking palm tree wallpaper, and lots of gold accents on her desk including an oversized lamp and ornament.

A range of books, photos and ornaments are also on display throughout Queen Maxima's office, located within lit-up glass-fronted cabinets on either side of the window.

