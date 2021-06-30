Zoe Kravitz gives a glimpse of her gorgeous living room in stunning selfie It’s so chic!

Zoe Kravitz shared a selfie on Instagram for a special reason, but we couldn’t help but notice her gorgeous living room in the background as she did.

The Big Little Lies star was glowing in the snap and wore some of her twists pulled up into a rainbow-colored hair tie and off of her face, putting her flawless skin on display. She also gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous minimalist living room In the background, revealing a plush couch, tan abstract rug, and small side tables.

Zoe's living room is the epitome of minimalist chic

Zoe posted the snap to celebrate Pride Day, which fell on June 28. “Proud AF. HAPPY PRIDEEEEEEEEEEEE,” she captioned the photos.

“Proud of that living room,” interior designer Ryan Korban wrote in her comments. “hahahhaahhahahah you should be,” Zoe replied.

Zoe’s selfie came just a few days after she revealed on Instagram that MGM picked up her upcoming flick Pussy Island, which will mark her directorial debut. Zoe and E.T. Feigenbaum wrote the film, which will star Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum, according to Deadline.

Zoe was thrilled to announce her film Pussy Island had been picked up by MGM

The actress told the media outlet the role she wrote for the lead actress was one she would have loved to play if she wasn’t directing the film. “I am honored to be partnering with an iconic studio such as MGM for this project,” she said. “Their commitment to the art of storytelling is something that I truly admire and respect. Naomi Ackie is an extraordinary talent and we can’t wait to see her bring this role to life.”

Naomi will play Frida, a “young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime,” the magazine reported.

“Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.”

We can’t wait to see it.

