Princess Diana shared several beautiful homes with her husband Prince Charles, but her childhood home also had a special royal connection long before she married the Prince of Wales.

Although her main childhood home is believed to be Althorp House, where her brother Charles Spencer still lives, Diana was born on 1 July 1961 at Park House, which is also her mother Frances' birthplace.

The rented property is located in Norfolk on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

It was converted into a three-star hotel especially for guests with disabilities after the Queen gifted it to the Leonard Cheshire disability charity in 1983.

Princess Diana at Park House in Sandringham

In 2019, the charity planned a mass renovation that aimed to increase the number of bedrooms from 16 to 24 and improve accessibility and was predicted to cost £2.3million, but due to the pandemic and escalating costs, they are discontinuing the redevelopment and are exiting the lease. Take a tour inside Diana's former home...

The building

The exterior of the building features exposed brown brick walls, white sash windows and balconies for a selection of rooms.

The living room

One of the reception rooms is decorated with cream walls and wooden floors, and features a large open fireplace.

The entrance hall

Access to the home is via a white arched door, which opens on to a hallway with high ceilings, white walls and tiled cream floors. An additional wooden fireplace is fitted at one side.

The bedroom

This bedroom is decorated with lilac floral walls and wooden floors. It also features its own en-suite bathroom, with checkered black and white flooring.

An alternative view of the bedroom revealed that it has a set of stairs in one corner, as well as views overlooking the grounds of the home.

Speaking of the planned refurbishment, Hugh Fenn, executive director of UK services at Leonard Cheshire said: "It will transform what we are currently able to offer guests, increasing capacity at the same time. There will be improvements made throughout the interior and grounds of the building that sensitively take account of its heritage. By making a considerable investment in its long-term future, the charity is aiming to make Park House Hotel an unrivalled destination for disabled guests and tourists."

