Geri Horner shares rare photo of daughter Bluebell in unbelievable flower garden The star's country mansion is idyllic

Geri Horner's country mansion is a sight to behold – and her latest photos left us seriously envious. The Spice Girls star enjoyed a quiet weekend at her Banbury home with husband Christian Horner, their son Monty, four, and her daughter Bluebell, 15, offering fans a fresh glimpse of the spectacular grounds in her new Instagram photos.

The sun-soaked snapshots showed Geri and her daughter picking a selection of vibrant flowers from their beautiful garden.

The singer looked incredible in a white tank top, matching shorts and a straw hat as she placed the colourful array of blooms in a wicker basket. Serious countryside goals!

As for Bluebell, who Geri affectionately called 'Blue', the youngster was pictured with her back to the camera, wearing a pretty periwinkle sundress.

While Geri regularly shares snapshots of her youngest son Monty, her eldest child, whose father is screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, doesn't often feature on her social media accounts.

The star shared a rare picture of daughter Bluebell

Bluebell was last pictured back in May when Geri shared a cute selfie of the duo celebrating Bluebell's 15th birthday.

Geri has spent the best part of the pandemic at her country home in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

The star, who also owns a second home in Hampshire, has treated her loyal fans to multiple peeks inside the beautiful rural abode over the past few months.

Geri's gorgeous garden was in full bloom

The property boasts a full-on farm and acres of land, where they care for everything from chickens and donkeys to horses and goats.

Late last year, she shared an incredible video showing just how lavish the exterior of her home is. Filming herself zooming around the gravel path on a small motorised vehicle, we couldn't help but admire the view in the background.

The camera panned over the beautiful exterior of the period property, showing off the ivy-covered stone walls and cobbled driveway.