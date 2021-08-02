Al Roker's cosy family home is total goals - photos

Today star Al Roker owns two homes: a stunning townhouse in Manhattan which he purchased over 15 years ago, and a second home in the Hudson River Valley. Along with his wife, Deborah Roberts and their three children, Leila, Nicholas and Courtney, they have been staying at the latter a lot during the coronavirus pandemic. Al has unveiled more of the property on social media than ever before. Speaking to Forbes, he previously described it as the "anti-Hamptons", adding that, "You can still go to the grocery store and get a quart of milk for less than $35," while the design is every bit as lavish.

Al Roker's living room

Al shared a photo of himself and his family on New Year's Eve in the living room. It's decorated with a muted beige colour palette with hints of red seen in piping on the couch and window blinds, as well as pillows and a patterned rug. It has high ceilings and three large white sash windows for plenty of natural light.

Another image Al took of his children taking a nap showed a close up of the room's geometric-print cushions, as well as a wooden side table where the family have several stacks of books piled up.

Al Roker's kitchen

Al's kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances including a stove and matching splashback panels, and cream cupboards with silver handles. As with Al's living room, there are splashes of red seen in the window blinds, as well as in a storage bowl seen on one shelf, and a painting mounted upon the wall.

Al Roker's garden

Al showed off his magical garden while it snowed over the festive period. It has a tiled walkway and tall trees surrounding either side of the lawn.

Al Roker's dining room

In keeping with the living room, Al's dining space has a wooden dining table and black wooden dining chairs with curved backs. The room has been given a feminine touch via a vase of pink and orange flowers, and pink wicker placemats.

Al Roker's office

Al appears to have a private office-turned-library with one wall taken up entirely by a built-in bookcase. Al also has various family photographs displayed in the room.

