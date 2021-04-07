5 brilliant kitchen cupboard organising hacks from a decluttering expert

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With lockdown beginning to ease and things slowly getting back to normal, now is the perfect time to organise your home so that you can enjoy a stress-free summer with your friends and family. We don’t know about you, but our kitchen cupboards are always the first area of our home to become cluttered, and sometimes they seem almost impossible to keep on top of.

But never fear - This Girl Can Organise, aka Nicola Lewis, is here to help with her kitchen cupboard storage ideas. Nicola is amazing at helping people declutter their homes, so much so that she even has her own business offering her services all over the UK. Nicola told HELLO!: "I believe decluttering is a great way of embracing self-care, it helps you take control of your home, your life, your stuff and improves your overall wellbeing."

WATCH: Nicola Lewis's top tips when it comes to organising your fridge

Here are her top five tips for how to keep those kitchen cupboards clean all year round.

Nicola Lewis became a social media sensation with her organisation tips

Kitchen cupboard storage solutions

Tip 1

Start one section at a time so that you don’t feel overwhelmed. Empty the first cupboard, clean the space and store the items in category order. This will bring calm and clarity inside your cupboard space.

Tip 2

Purchase some kitchen storage cupboard essentials to help keep everything in order. Tiered shelving is great to see everything that is inside your cupboard, and a Lazy Susan will help keep items such as spices neatly organised and easily accessible.

mDesign bamboo shelf organiser, £15.55, Amazon

mDesign Lazy Susan rack, £15.12, Amazon

Tip 3

Use labels so that everyone in the home knows where things belong. This is a great way to ensure that things remain neatly organised, as everything will have its own individual place and will be labelled clearly for everyone to see.

Dymo label maker machine, £21.88, Amazon

Tip 4

Upcycle your old containers to use as storage. Plastic fruit containers are especially great for this. Just give them a wash and pop them inside your fridge to store loose items such as garlic, chillis and ginger.

Tip 5

Utilise your space to suit your own style. If the space works and helps you and your family lead a happy life, then that’s all that matters.

You can find lots of other tips and tricks over on Nicola's Instagram- @This Girl Can Organise

