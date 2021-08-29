Ulrika Jonsson is 'crazy houseproud' of pristine family home – inside The Oxfordshire home is stunning

Ulrika Jonsson left behind the comforts of her Oxfordshire home to take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, but we have no doubt she'll enjoy some downtime once she returns.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star, 54, shares her country property with her four children: Cameron, 26, Bo, 21, Martha, 17, and Malcolm, 13, and their pet dogs.

Inside, it strikes the perfect balance between modern and antique, with artwork and fairy lights offering the finishing touches to the décor.

Ulrika previously admitted to The Guardian that she is "crazy houseproud", which she credits to her childhood. She said she became "a bit of a housewife. Sort of looking after my dad, and he was pretty useless at looking after me, but not in an unkind way. I also think it’s quite good for your mental health to be living in a reasonably ordered state."

The TV star has offered glimpses inside on social media, mostly via photos of her dogs – take a tour…

Ulrika Jonsson's kitchen

Filming inside her kitchen, UIrika shared a look at her grey gloss cupboards and white work surfaces, which were topped with plenty of fresh ingredients ready for the star to cook a healthy meal.

Posing with her pet pooch, she revealed there are silver stools at the breakfast bar, pale wooden flooring and cream walls.

Ulrika Jonsson's living room

The open-plan living and dining room features a large table which she had dressed with a grey cloth and yellow flowers. A statement mirror is positioned on the wall next to an antique side table.

Double doors with glass panels offer plenty of natural light, while the living room has a vintage red rug, wooden coffee table and leather sofas where her son had set up a movie night with pink cushions.

Another room where Malcolm gets guitar lessons is decorated with a red rug, grey walls and a black sofa where their dog sits to listen!

Ulrika Jonsson's bedroom

Her bedroom features a double bed with grey sheets, a dark blue feature wall and a shelf holding books. Double doors leading onto a balcony that overlooks the surrounding greenery and there is a large mirror with lights draped across the top, where Ulrika posed for a set of mirror selfies.

Ulrika gave Malcolm's bedroom a makeover during lockdown, replacing the Empire Sleigh Bed that used to belong to her eldest son with an IKEA double bed which she painted orange. The rest of the room is covered with cream and grey wallpaper with a monkey pattern, while a wooden chest of drawers sits in the corner and lights are draped over a bear head on the wall.

"The Boy absolutely loves it. And now I can’t get him out of his room. Still got bits to do like hang up his guitars...Do all my own DIY. Make an excellent wife," she wrote.

Her daughter Martha's bedroom, meanwhile, has woven carpets, neutral tree-print wallpaper and a mustard and grey bed.

Ulrika Jonsson's bathroom

As she showed off her new tattoo, Ulrika stood in her bathroom which has dark grey tiles and a modern walk-in shower.

Ulrika Jonsson's garden

Ulrika sat on a sun lounger in the garden with her dog, showing off the impressive exterior of the home.

One section of the garden features raised wooden flower beds with peonies, while trees lined the fence in the background.

Ulrika also shared a snap of Malcolm playing on the trampoline.

