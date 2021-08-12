Ulrika Jonsson gets fans talking as she shares rare photos of lookalike daughter The Swedish star is a mother of four

Ulrika Jonsson recently escaped to the sunshine for a very important reason. The Swedish TV star, who is a mother to four children, travelled to Corfu to reunite with her eldest daughter, Bo. And her holiday snaps certainly got fans talking.

Ulrika shared a series of photos on Instagram following her return to the UK, including one showing her and 21-year-old Bo - her "oldest female ungrateful" - posing for a bikini selfie.

In her lengthy caption, Ulrika, 53, revealed she had travelled to the Greek island because Bo is nannying out there. She clearly had a wonderful time - although she confessed she nearly "bailed on the whole trip" because of the difficulties of travelling as a result of COVID.

"But then you get there," she said. "You feel the sand in between your toes. The cool, salty sea smooths your rough and ageing skin; knots your hair and lies on your face like one of nature's best-kept secrets.

Ulrika travelled to Corfu to visit her eldest daughter, Bo

"Oh, and the sun. And, in fact, the certainty of the sun. And the heat resting on your skin like the lightest of blankets but piercing you at times to remind you, you are, indeed, alive."

Ulrika continued: "So, not a holiday, per se. But I would have done it for just an hour of sun and salt. Proud of and highly impressed by @nannybojonsson for the work she's doing out there."

The star spent four days soaking up the sun

But it seems Ulrika's came back to reality with a bump! "Got home last night to my fur baby. Descaled the kettle and emptied the bins; sorted the laundry and did some work. That's what happens, isn't it?" she concluded.

"I love your posts, this one is especially perfectly timed for me," one fan told the star. "Am trying to decide whether to go to Corfu at the end of the month with all the bureaucracy and testing and risks that go with it. Glad you enjoyed whilst also getting to see your oldest female ungrateful. You look fabulous x."

Bo, 21, is working as a nanny on the Greek island

A second confessed: "I'm so missing that feeling of being on holiday somewhere hot, hearing the sea and walking round the harbour at night. Sigh one day soon." And a third added: "Sounds fabulous and well worth the effort. It is a lot of faff going away but when you've done it once, you just used to it being the new norm."

Others, meanwhile, found they could relate to Ulrika's post-holiday activities: "Descaled the kettle... So resonant! Really glad you managed that lovely interlude."

Ulrika is a proud mother of four

Ulrika shares Bo with her former partner, German hotelier Marcus Kempen. She is also a mum to son Cameron, 26, from her first marriage to John Turnbull, daughter Martha, 17, from her second marriage to Lance Gerrard-Wright and 13-year-old son Malcolm with third husband Brian Monet.

