Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan face big decision with 'stressful' house build The stars are building their forever home

Mark Wright took to Instagram to film the progress at his and his wife Michelle Keegan's massive Essex mansion revealing they have big decisions to make with a whole wall of paint colour swatches for their living area.

SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's huge new bathroom is its own spa

The walk-around video was uploaded to the couple's home Instagram account, @wrightyhome, and it included a brief tour of the downstairs area.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright gives fans a tour and reveals big decisions ahead

The vast space is flooded with plenty of light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and doors which offer up spectacular countryside views.

The end of the clip panned around to a living room wall which has been covered in various paint samples, all in muted shades of white, cream and grey. The star spoke to the camera, asking: "Where do we start?"

Earlier this month, Mark also revealed that their bedroom benefits from stellar vistas across the picturesque landscape. "Bedroom views," Mark wrote, and the comments quickly came flooding in from fans. One remarked: "Oh wow! That’s stunning guys," while another added: "Dreamy," and a third wrote: "Wow, what an absolutely stunning view and to call that home."

The couple have built their dream home from scratch

MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announce 'dream' news to fans

WOW: Michelle Keegan's engagement ring cost more than average house deposit

The Brassic actress and the former TOWIE star purchased the original property for £1.3million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

The progress has been shared with their fans via their home account, but the process has been stressful for the pair. In a recent interview with Entertainment Daily, Mark admitted: "It’s coming on well. It’s a stressful time. I’m so into it. Where we’re building it from scratch, I want it to be our dream home and our forever home."

The couple have big plans for their mansion

When it comes to the final say on those paint samples, one thing is clear, it won't be Mark making the casting vote. In the same interview, he said: "Michelle always has the final say and I’d rather it that way because then I don’t get blamed if anything goes wrong!

"Michelle is kind of the finishing touches and I’ve been doing most of the build."

Michelle is a fan of luxe interiors

The more updates we get, the more excited we become for the finished project. We know Michelle will be keen to bring the glamour to their home, and we can't wait to see!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.