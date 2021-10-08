Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's luxury Montana home where they'll raise their sons They've swapped city life for the country

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have just put their Hollywood Hills home on the market for a staggering $35million and it looks like they will be making Montana their permanent home.

The couple have been spending an increasing amount of time at their ski resort property away from the hustle and bustle of the city and one look inside and we can see why.

Justin and Jessica are proud parents to their two sons - Silas, six, and Phineas, one - and it their home in Montana is a perfect place to keep them out of the spotlight too.

Jessica and Justin bought the property in 2015 as part of the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, a private ski and golf resort that sits on 13,600 acres of land.

It offers residents 2,900 acres of ski trails and an 18-hole mountain golf course, so there is plenty of outdoor activities for the stars to enjoy with their kids!

The couple have put their Hollywood Hills home on the market

They are reportedly paying $30,000 a year for the home as per Forbes, after paying a $300,000 membership joining fee for the club.

They family spent the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic at the home and delighted fans by giving them regular glimpses inside their impressive abode.

They conducted virtual interviews from their home in Montana during the pandemic

During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jessica sat in what we assume is the living room of her Montana home.

It features a square cream sofa in front of wooden panelled walls, while a metallic lamp was displayed on a table next to her.

It looks so cozy!

Justin posed in what appears to be the dining room of the home. It is decorated with sky-blue walls and wooden floors, and there are large sash windows, beneath which Justin and Jessica have positioned a wicker basket.

Jessica and Justin are raising their two boys in Montana

Jessica shared a black and white photograph from another room with similar shutter doors for a cupboard, and a metal sofa-style bed.

They couple also posted photos of their games night when they looked cozy at home enjoying a game of scrabble. That's parenting for you!

They look right at home

Yellowstone Club, meanwhile, has previously posted professional photographs that give us an example of what homes at the resort look like.

The caption reads: "This six bedroom condo features an open floor plan centred around a bright and airy kitchen and great room.

They get to call the exclusive resort their home

"Located within the Village at Yellowstone Club which is a lively hub of activity with nightlife, retail, recreational opportunities, youth programming and amazing condo living."

It looks idyllic!

