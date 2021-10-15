Alan Carr's zany home with husband Paul Drayton - inside

Stand Up To Cancer host Alan Carr switched London for Kent, and his gorgeous home with his husband Paul Drayton is seriously stunning. Chatty Man star Alan rarely shows off his house, but every now and again, his fans get a look inside his creatively styled home – and we are obsessed with the retro décor…

During an appearance on Lorraine, Alan allowed viewers to glimpse at his home life – and his office space is just as zany as his personality. Behind the funny man, there is a large world map and to the side of him, there are three box-style shelves decorated with ornaments. There is a pop-art inspired portrait of Whitney Houston propped up against the wall and an eerie-looking bunny head.

Alan Carr's home has a quirky style just like him

When Alan posted a selfie to his Instagram followers, it became clear that the space even has a giant mural of the comedian on the wall. The Liechtenstein-esque piece, which covers most of the wall, features the star's iconic dark framed glasses leaving no doubts about the subject of the art.

The star is clearly a huge fan of pop-art

Alan let his 926k-strong Instagram following see another part of his colourful house when taking a selfie alongside his dog. In what could be his living room, the star's collection of books are clear to see, and he has dressed the space with fun ornaments like a golden pineapple and dog statue. Alan also has a framed photograph of him and Melanie Sykes at the British LGBT awards back in 2017 on display.

Alan and Paul's home is beautifully colourful

During another Lorraine interview, Alan revealed one of the bedrooms at his countryside retreat. His cottage has wooden beams and the walls have been covered in a vintage-style wallpaper.

The star was born in Weymouth and was brought up in the north of England before moving to London for many years. Although he did admit to the Evening Standard that he once moved out of his home in Crouch End due to unwanted callers at the door. He said: "People would come to my door and pretend to sell stuff just so they could look at my house."

Alan Carr's home has a retro feel

Speaking to The Mirror about his choice for a quieter life in leafy Kent, Alan said: "I like London, I dip in and out. It’s not really my thing. But it’s nice [in Kent]. Paul O’Grady‘s down the road." When discussing how picturesque the location is, he quipped: "It’s like Game of Thrones down there."

