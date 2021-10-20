﻿
christmas-candles

13 Christmas candles to get you in the festive spirit

We all know Christmas starts when you light your festive candle...

Leanne Bayley

Christmas is almost upon us, and you know what that means, don't you?! It's time to light your Christmas candle. You see, Christmas candles are totally different from any other candle. With a festive Christmas candle you will light it when you're feeling full of the the magic of Christmas. You're watching Love Actually for the 1000th time, or you might have a cup of hot chocolate and a tin of Quality Street on your lap.

And then there's the scent. A Christmas candle smells of Christmas; we're talking cinnamon, log fires, pine needles and cedar wood. Whether it goes with your home decor or not, the Christmas candle is usually red, green or metallic, and if you're lucky, it'll get you in the mood for a merry and bright Christmas. 

The best scented Christmas candles to get in the festive spirit

Jo Loves Christmas candle offering for 2021 

joloves-candle-christmas-new

Jo Loves Christmas Trees candle, £55, Space NK

Neom Christmas candle offering for 2021

neom-candle-christmas

Neom Christmas Wish candle, £32, Selfridges

Jo Malone London Christmas candle offering for 2021

jo-malone-candle-christmas

White Moss & Snowdrop candle, £50, Jo Malone London

M&S Christmas candle offering for 2021

ms-candle-christmas

Mandarin, Clove & Cinnamon light-up candle, £9.50, M&S

Space NK Christmas candle offering for 2021

shimmering-spice-candle-christmas-new

Space NK Shimmering Spice candle, £26, Space NK

Diptyque Christmas candle offering for 2021

diptyque-candle-christmas

Diptyque Pine candle, £60, diptyqueparis

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Christmas candle offering for 2021

maison-candle-christmas-new

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mon Beau Sapin Scented Candle, £64, Harrods (available 15 November)

ESPA Christmas candle offering for 2021

espa-candle-christmas-new

ESPA Fireside Jewels candle collection, £48, ESPA

White Company Christmas candle offering for 2021

white-company-christmas-candle

Pomegranate medium botanical candle, £28, The White Company 

Fortnum & Mason Christmas candle offering for 2021

ormone-candle-christmas

Ormonde Jayne Nocturne Christmas candle, £80, Fortnum & Mason

John Lewis Christmas candle offering for 2021

john-lewis-candle-christmas-new

Lily-Flame Christmas Snow Fall scented candle,  £10, John Lewis

Yankee Candle Christmas offering for 2021

yankee-candle-christmas

Letters to Santa Yankee candle, £24.99, Yankee Candle 

Dunelm Christma candle offering for 2021 

dunelm-candle-christmas-new

Nordic Gnome Candle, £5, Dunelm 

