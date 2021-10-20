13 Christmas candles to get you in the festive spirit

Leanne Bayley
Christmas candles are the ultimate festive fireplace treat. Whether you're after a Christmas Yankee Candle to a Jo Malone merry candle, we've shopped for the best Christmas candles to buy yourself or to gift. Plus, The White Company, Diptyque, Jo Loves and More!
Christmas is almost upon us, and you know what that means, don't you?! It's time to light your Christmas candle. You see, Christmas candles are totally different from any other candle. With a festive Christmas candle you will light it when you're feeling full of the the magic of Christmas. You're watching Love Actually for the 1000th time, or you might have a cup of hot chocolate and a tin of Quality Street on your lap.
And then there's the scent. A Christmas candle smells of Christmas; we're talking cinnamon, log fires, pine needles and cedar wood. Whether it goes with your home decor or not, the Christmas candle is usually red, green or metallic, and if you're lucky, it'll get you in the mood for a merry and bright Christmas.
The best scented Christmas candles to get in the festive spirit
Jo Loves Christmas candle offering for 2021
Jo Loves Christmas Trees candle, £55, Space NK
Neom Christmas candle offering for 2021
Neom Christmas Wish candle, £32, Selfridges
Jo Malone London Christmas candle offering for 2021
White Moss & Snowdrop candle, £50, Jo Malone London
M&S Christmas candle offering for 2021
Mandarin, Clove & Cinnamon light-up candle, £9.50, M&S
Space NK Christmas candle offering for 2021
Space NK Shimmering Spice candle, £26, Space NK
Diptyque Christmas candle offering for 2021
Diptyque Pine candle, £60, diptyqueparis
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Christmas candle offering for 2021
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mon Beau Sapin Scented Candle, £64, Harrods (available 15 November)
ESPA Christmas candle offering for 2021
ESPA Fireside Jewels candle collection, £48, ESPA
White Company Christmas candle offering for 2021
Pomegranate medium botanical candle, £28, The White Company
Fortnum & Mason Christmas candle offering for 2021
Ormonde Jayne Nocturne Christmas candle, £80, Fortnum & Mason
John Lewis Christmas candle offering for 2021
Lily-Flame Christmas Snow Fall scented candle, £10, John Lewis
Yankee Candle Christmas offering for 2021
Letters to Santa Yankee candle, £24.99, Yankee Candle
Dunelm Christma candle offering for 2021
Nordic Gnome Candle, £5, Dunelm
