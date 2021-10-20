Rylan Clark-Neal addresses fans after reports on his 'welfare' emerge amid marriage breakdown The It Takes Two host reassured his fans on Twitter

Rylan Clark has addressed the recent reports that suggest the BBC were left concerned over his "welfare" following his return to work last month.

Earlier this year, the It Takes Two host took some time away from the spotlight after the end of his six-year marriage to husband Dan Neal.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Rylan clarified: "Couple of news stories today. Be assured, I'm good. I wasn't, but I am now x." The 32-year-old had stepped down from his BBC Radio 2 show for four months in a bid to work on his marriage.

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with Alex Scott adding a heart emoji. One follower remarked: "It's always OK not to be OK. Pleased you're all good now. Being in the public eye must make things so much harder when things get tough. But know you being in the public eye brings much joy to many people."

Rylan and Dan, who tied the knot in November 2015, sadly announced in June that they were separating after six years. The former couple started dating in 2013.

The star confirmed the end of his six-year marriage in June

Dan, a former police officer, was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through the spin-off show Bit On The Side. They then got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and were married in November 2015.

At the time of their split, Rylan released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

