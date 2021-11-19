Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang's luxurious bar will leave you speechless The interiors expert designed the most stunning London bar

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi often gives us serious home inspiration with his Banda Property designs, and now his ex-partner Dara Huang is doing the same.

The architect and interiors expert, who shares son Christopher Mapelli Mozzi (or Wolfie) with Edoardo, took to Instagram to show off her stunning new bar lounge in London. Complete with curved cream sofas, mirrored walls and lots of indoor plants, Dara's latest design looks every inch as luxurious as you'd expect.

Plus, it boasts stunning views of the river via huge glass windows and a large outdoor terrace with a bar and soft lighting for warmer evenings.

Next to the series of snaps, Dara wrote: "Our design for a bar lounge in London," followed by hashtags including fulham, members club and the design company she founded, Design Haus Liberty.

The interiors expert showed off her latest bar design

Her followers were quick to praise the design, with one writing: "Fantastic! Love the ceiling in the first 2 photos!" and another adding: "Can’t wait for cocktail hour there."

However, both Edoardo and Dara have shared few photos of their own private properties. Dara lives in Kensington in a spacious home decorated with neutral interiors.

She has previously shared peeks inside her living room, which follows a cream and brown colour scheme including a linen cream sofa with a Hermes blanket, a cowhide rug, and an exposed cream bookshelf with a wooden ladder for accessing the highest points.

Dara lives in Kensington

Dara revealed that her "home desk" is situated in the hallway, but she occasionally takes virtual calls from the living room when she positions her laptop on the glass coffee table.

Edoardo, meanwhile, reportedly lives at St James's Palace with Beatrice and their new baby Sienna – which means it's in close proximity for Wolfie to easily visit both of his parents. However, it is possible that the royals may choose to move to a different property to give them more space for their growing family – in fact, they were previously spotted house-hunting in the Cotswolds.

The Queen's granddaughter would not be the only royal to move after starting a family – her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank swapped Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage at Windsor before their son August was born.

