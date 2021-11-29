Cyber Monday 2021: The best last-minute deals not to be missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday may be over but there are lots of sales still live (and some with even bigger discounts) this Cyber Monday. There are hundreds of deals across fashion, beauty, tech, homeware and more to shop before the day is up, so scroll on to see everything you really can't afford to miss...

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, which is a worldwide sale that originated as a post-Thanksgiving shopping event in the US. It's usually your last chance to get big savings on all of your favourite brands' Black Friday sales.

What deals are on this Cyber Monday?

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

There's still up to 50% off on Amazon in what they're calling the 'Black Friday week' sale. Don't miss 50% off the new Amazon Fire tablet, or 40% off the new 4th gen Echo Dot.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, was £149.99 now £79.99, Amazon

Boots Cyber Monday deals

Boots has up to 20% off premium beauty and fragrance, plus huge savings on electricals including Philips and Oral B.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device, was £449 now £280, Boots

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals

The John Lewis sales are still ongoing, with highlights including 20% off Levi's, 20% off Le Creuset, £50 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum and £54 off the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, were £239 now £185, John Lewis

Selfridges Cyber Monday deals

Selfridges has also continued its sales with up to 20% off selected lines with the code SELFCCE. This means big savings on designer womenswear and premium beauty.

La Mer The Moisturizing Cream, was £380 now £342, Selfridges

ASOS Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday means up to 80% off everything at ASOS and an extra 20% off selected items with the code CYBERMON.

Topshop wool shacket, were £46 now £36.80, ASOS

Argos Black Friday deals

Argos still has hundred of deals across popular electronic items until tomorrow. Look out for Samsung TVs with an extra 10% off using code TV10, bestselling Revlon hair tools and lots of kids' toys, which are in extra high demand this year.

Samsung 40 Inch Smart Full HD TV, was £329 now £279, Argos

Very Cyber Monday deals

From luxury fashion to Apple products, Very's Black Friday deals are still available this Cyber Monday. Don't miss the 2020 MacBook Air with £140 off.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air, was £999 now £889, Very

Currys Black Friday deals

New deals have been added to the Currys Black Friday sale this Cyber Monday with further discounts on all brands from Shark to Bosch and Philips to Panasonic. They're price matching every other UK retailer, including all discount codes.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum, was £399.99 now £248.99, Currys

Lookfantastic Black Friday deals

You can still shop all of your must-have beauty products with up to 50% off at Lookfantastic. Take an extra 10% off almost everything at checkout with the code CYBER.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation, was £43 now £27.09, Lookfantastic

Feelunique Cyber Monday deals

Today is your last chance to take up to 50% off over 350 brands at Feelunique. This includes the likes of Elemis, NARS, Benefit and Clinique.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, was £87 now £56.55, Feelunique

Net-a-Porter Cyber Monday deals

There's still 30% off selected womenswear in the Net-A-Porter sale with new lines added, plus 15% off premium beauty including the sell-out 2021 advent calendar. Just enter BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout.

Ganni oversized quilted recycled shell jacket, was £375 now £262.50, Net-a-Porter

