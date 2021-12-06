Emma Willis’ outrageous Xmas door decor has to be seen to be believed! Now that's insane

Emma Willis shared with fans a peek at how she and her family were preparing to welcome the festive season, and it is quite incredible!

MORE: Emma Willis reveals husband Matt suffered wedding mishap hours before their nuptials

The TV presenter posted a picture of the outside of her house, decorated to the nines in Christmas wreaths, lights, and ornaments.

The absolutely astounding set-up even featured a nutcracker doll at the door, along with several intricately placed and lit designs on the outside.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Willis shares rare clip of children in spooky Halloween video

A glimpse inside the open door also revealed their brightly lit Christmas tree, beautiful in its own right, and blending into the brightly lit exterior decorations.

Emma captioned the post: "Even in the pouring rain, it looks [expletive] gorgeous!! Latoyah, you are ridiculously talented, thank you so much for putting the biggest smile on my face when I came home from work."

MORE: Emma Willis sparks sweet fan reaction with rare photo of 'beautiful little soul' son Ace

She concluded: "Now it really feels like Christmas @earlyhoursltd," and fans could not help but agree, several of them quite awed by the jaw-dropping work put in.

Emma's family home received a jaw-dropping Christmas makeover

Several couldn't say anything more than "Wow" or drop some heart emojis, with one fan writing: "Super Festive, The McAllister's house has got nothing on this."

Another said: "That's absolutely stunning Emma," with a third adding: "Beautiful…shame it's raining but love the reflections on the ground," and one commenting: "Can I just live in your porch for the Christmas period please?"

MORE: Matt and Emma Willis caught off-guard during rare date night - see photo

MORE: Emma Willis unveils £1.2k fitness feature inside family home

The Voice UK presenter recently gave her followers a peek at how her family was getting ready for the holidays with a rare snapshot of her three children.

The adorable photo saw them open up their Christmas calendars, whilst their individual Elves on the Shelf were all seen poking out. "Now the official countdown begins..." she wrote.

The model shared a snapshot of her three kids prepping for the holidays

Emma, who is married to Busted musician Matt Willis, is a doting mum to three young children; Isabelle, 12, Ace, ten, and Trixie, five, all of whom looked excited to welcome the festive time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.