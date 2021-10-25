Kelly Ripa teases change to family home that fans are waiting for The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is known for her love of Halloween and always transforms her home for the occasion.

So it came as no surprise that the Live with Kelly and Ryan star has started preparations already ahead of 31 October – and it's safe to say her house is looking spooktacular already!

On Sunday, the TV star took to Instagram to share a first-look at her Halloween-ready home, sharing a picture of a perfectly carved pumpkin in the front garden of what looked to be her vacation home in The Hamptons.

Fans were more than impressed by Kelly's perfect carving skills, with many taking to compliment them in the comments section.

"That is so adorable I wish mine turned out like that," one wrote, to which the former Hope and Faith star modestly replied: "I traced it from a pattern." Another fan wrote: "Hope you'll show us more – how you talk about your Halloween décor – it sounds very cool." A third person added: "Great job Kelly!"

In the picture, Kelly tagged her husband Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin, who is thought to have gone home for the weekend.

Kelly shared the spooky change that had come to her house

Joaquin is currently enrolled in the wrestling program at the University of Michigan, and was the last of Kelly and Mark's children to fly the nest.

The family's Halloween celebrations will be somewhat different this year without any of the kids at home, but one thing that will stay the same is the annual show on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The Halloween countdown kicked off on Monday and will lead up to the main event on 29 October.

Kelly recently shared a fun throwback photo of herself and Mark Consuelos dressed up for Halloween in 2019.

Kelly and Mark often wear matching costumes for Halloween

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, opted to go as a Day of the Dead-inspired bride and groom.

"#tbt 2019 Matrimonio," Kelly captioned the photo, which was taken in front of a black door surrounded by large pumpkins.

