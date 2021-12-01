Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' epic Christmas tree has surprising feature – fans react The couple have decorated their New York townhouse

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos enjoyed a date night on Tuesday evening and the couple must have been feeling festive because they decided to put up their Christmas tree.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's mother is her twin in remarkable throwback photo - and you should see her hair!

The duo thankfully shared a snap of their spruce and fans couldn't believe it had been decorated with colorful lights, instead of the traditional white or warm ones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa divides fans with controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement

"Behold the lady. She’s colorful this year!" Kelly captioned the gorgeous festive snap, which showed the tree in the living room of their $27million New York townhouse.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares previously unseen wedding photo as she counts down to celebration

RELATED: Amanda Holden poses under her unique Christmas tree - leaving fans divided

The tree also features colorful baubles and an array of ornaments such as red houses, white snowflakes, toy soldiers and family pictures hung all around. It also has a gorgeous red velvet skirt around it.

Kelly and Mark showed off their stunning Christmas tree

Mark clearly approved of the change of lights and was quick to share his approval in the comments section. "She's a beauty," he simply wrote.

Many fans also shared their delight. "Love the colorful lights!" one wrote, whilst a second added: "If Iris Apfel were a tree. Full of color front and center. Well done."

A third added: "Yay!! Colored lights are the best. Clear lights are boring!"

The couple also shared pictures taken during their date night

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's festive night comes just days after she enjoyed a family reunion with her husband and three children for Thanksgiving.

Kelly became an empty nester in September but over the weekend she delighted fans when she shared a series of selfies with her grown-up kids, and it looked like they all had a fantastic time.

The family reunited for the holidays at home in New York, even though they own stunning homes in the Caribbean, Colorado and the Hamptons.