Kayley Cuoco give fans glimpse inside epic home gym at $12million LA mansion

As far as celebrity home gyms go, Kayley Cuoco's insane high-tech workout space inside her $12million mansion in LA's Hidden Hills certainly takes the top spot.

The Big Bang Theory actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her latest workout with fans, filming several clips from inside her home gym while personal trainer Ryan Sorensen motivated the star from behind the camera. Sharing her gruelling workout with her 7million followers, fans were given a rare glimpse inside her personal space - and where she partakes in her epic workouts.

WATCH: Kayley Cuoco films epic workout inside her palatial home gym

Clips showed The Flight Attendant actress turning up the heat with jumping lunges, and getting her sweat on with rolling push-ups to strengthen her core muscles.

The star wasn't short of high tech equipment, as videos showed a rowing machine, treadmill, VersaClimber, battle ropes, a Peloton exercise bike as well as luxe grey cupboards across the back wall and state of the art sprung flooring. Where do we sign up for membership?

Kayely's bespoke home gym is full of high-tech equipment

But the workout area doesn't stop there! The star's garage space, with its special rubber flooring, has a large entranceway that allows her to exercise with a breeze from the great outdoors.

Turning up the heat with her gruelling jumping lunges, Kayley performed her workout against a large glass window complete with stylish black panelling, revealing a glimpse at her vast back garden - which is decked out with a huge swimming pool.

The star lives in a $12million mansion in LA

The rest of Kayley's house is just as luxe with a stylish lounge area and a very chic bedroom which she showed off as she joined the SAG Awards from home. It is designed with white walls and natural wooden flooring, while furniture includes white cupboards built into the walls and a large bed with a tall white headboard.

Kaley and ex-husband Karl Cook also have a television mounted upon one wall above an electric fireplace with a marble surround, between two alcoves with exposed shelving.

The star has sadly split from husband Karl after three years of marriage, but Kayley still lives in the megamansion they built together.

