Inside And Just Like That star Kristin Davis' $5.29million family home The actress lives in Los Angeles with her two children

Her character may be happily settled in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, but in real life the West Coast is home for And Just Like That star Kristin Davis.

The actress, who plays Charlotte York in the Sex and the City reboot, has called the star-studded Los Angeles neighbourhood of Brentwood home for over 20 years, and currently lives in a $5.29million mansion with her two children, Gemma and Wilson.

Kristin bought her five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property in 2020, and it offers plenty of space and privacy for her and her children to enjoy. The gated home sits at the end of a long driveway, and boasts an outdoor swimming pool and large kitchen with a butler's pantry, as well as a picturesque garden.

A two-storey foyer leads into the great room, a living room with doors that open to the outdoor dining area. A formal dining room and library also benefit from direct access to the exterior spaces.

Kristin Davis lives in Brentwood, Los Angeles, with her two children

Kristin previously lived in a smaller four-bedroom, three-bathroom home nearby, which she bought for $690,000 back in 1998, and sold for an impressive $2.45million in 2020.

The mum-of-two rarely shares photos from her home life on social media, but has previously showed a glimpse at the beautiful pink roses that grow in her garden, telling fans: "I love my roses so much!"

Kristin has previously shared a look at the roses in her garden

One photo offered a sneak peek at an outdoor seating area with blue and white cushions alongside the lawn, while the spacious garden is also known to have terraces, and a pool lined with sun loungers.

Kristin is one of a number of celebrities who have settled in Brentwood. James Corden and his family own a mansion in the neighbourhood after relocating to Los Angeles for his job on The Late, Late Show, while Gwyneth Paltrow, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen all live nearby.

