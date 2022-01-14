NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama's unique living situation with his family revealed

Wilmer Valderrama is fortunate enough to own a luxury three-acre estate in Los Angeles – but he doesn't just live with his fiancée and daughter.

The NCIS star has a unique living situation as he revealed that alongside his wife-to-be, Amanda Pacheco, 31, and their daughter, Nakano, who turns one in February, he also shares his home with his divorced parents and his father-in-law.

Luckily, Wilmer's mom, Sobeida, and his father, Balbino, are on friendly terms following their split. Sadly, Amanda lost her mother to ovarian cancer seven years ago but is very close to her dad, Armando.

Wilmer admitted it is great to be surrounded by his daughter's grandparents as he is never short on babysitters when he and Amanda want to enjoy a date night.

"As soon as the baby goes down, we hop on our Vespa and just cruise around the neighborhood. You find new ways to do date night," he told the new issue of Parents Latina.

Wilmer and Amanda welcomed their daughter in 2021

Wilmer purchased his home – which once belonged to Chuck Norris – in his mid-20s. It had six bedrooms and nine bathrooms before he bought the property next door in 2019 to give his family even more space.

Back in 2020, he shared a glimpse inside the compound in Architectural Digest, revealing an incredible memorabilia-turned-glam room that has been covered from floor-to-ceiling in vintage newspapers.

It is also home to a classic barber chair where his stylist, Christine Nelli, cuts his hair weekly.

Wilmer's home features a barbershop decorated in vintage newspaper

"It’s so incredible to have a time capsule on these walls," he said of the room's unique décor.

"There are headlines like, 'Holyfield bites the ear,' the assassination of John Lennon and From Dusk Till Dawn, which meant something to me because I was in the series later."

Wilmer has lived in the home since his mid-20s

Wilmer's home is filled with vintage and modern touches including an antique wooden bar in his living room, a coffee table made from a retired Japanese fishing boat propeller, and modern light fixings.

"Everything you see on the walls and the furniture was not done because some amazing interior designer decided this is the way it looks," he said. "Everything was hand-picked because it made me feel some type of way."

