Where will Prince Harry stay during UK visit now his royal home is occupied?

With Prince Harry beginning to make plans for a UK visit along with his wife Meghan Markle and two children Archie and Lilibet, where will the Sussexes be staying during the trip?

Prince Harry's official UK base is still Frogmore Cottage, but it is now the current residence of Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their son August.

However, it is reported that the property has five bedrooms so there would be enough room should the Sussexes which to stay there.

After all, this was the location of choice for Prince Harry to stay when he attended his grandfather's funeral in April.

Frogmore Cottage is Prince Harry's official UK base

It has also been reported that Prince Harry's father Prince Charles has extended an olive branch to the family, inviting them to stay with himself and Camilla during their time in the UK. It is unknown if the offer would be to reside at Clarence House in London or somewhere more private like Birkhall.

The Queen also has a whole host of other royal properties that she could offer up for her grandson and his family to use as a holiday home during their time overseas.

Prince Charles has offered Prince Harry to stay with him

Both Balmoral and Sandringham are private properties owned by the Queen and they offer up a little more privacy than places such as Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace so perhaps the family would feel more comfortable at one of these.

It is believed that the Sussexes are making plans to travel in June for the Queen's jubilee, and that would also coincide with Lilibet's first birthday as Prince Harry's daughter was born on 4 June.

It would be the first time that the royal family would have met the couple's second child as they have remained in the US during the pandemic, with Prince Harry only returning briefly to pay his respects to Prince Philip at his funeral.

